Global Alumina Trihydrate Strategic Business Report 2023: Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems Driving Growth

The global market for Alumina Trihydrate estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Flame Retardant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filler segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Alumina Trihydrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$340.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- Akrochem Corporation
- Almatis
- Alteo
- Aluminium Corporation of China Limited
- Hindalco
- Huber Engineered Materials
- LKAB Minerals AB
- MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company
- Nabaltec AG
- NALCO
- SHOWA DENKO K.K.
- Southern Ionics Incorporated
- TOR Minerals
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|346
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude
- Key Applications
- Flame Retardant
- Filler
- Antacid
- Other Applications
- Major End-Use Industries
- Plastics
- Building & Construction
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paints & Coatings
- Other End-Use Industries
- Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview
- Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
- Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by Region (2018)
- Global Economic Outlook
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
- Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019
- Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market
- Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth
- The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant
- Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate
- China: A Potential Laden Market
- Asia-Pacific Region's Growth Driven by Rise in Construction Activities
- Competitive Landscape
- Alumina Trihydrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
- Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for the Year 2018
- Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate Market
- Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems
- Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina Trihydrate
- Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds
- Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use Market
- Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive Market Expansion
- Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for ATH
- Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 & 2020)
- Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
