Global Alumina Trihydrate Strategic Business Report 2023: Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems Driving Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alumina Trihydrate: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Alumina Trihydrate estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flame Retardant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Filler segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Alumina Trihydrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$594.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$340.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Akrochem Corporation

Almatis

Alteo

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited

Hindalco

Huber Engineered Materials

LKAB Minerals AB

MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company

Nabaltec AG

NALCO

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Southern Ionics Incorporated

TOR Minerals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude

Key Applications

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Other Applications

Major End-Use Industries

Plastics

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Other End-Use Industries

Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview

Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by Region (2018)

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market

Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth

The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant

Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate

China: A Potential Laden Market

Asia-Pacific Region's Growth Driven by Rise in Construction Activities

Competitive Landscape

Alumina Trihydrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for the Year 2018

Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate Market

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire Suppression Systems

Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina Trihydrate

Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds

Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use Market

Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive Market Expansion

Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for ATH

Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 & 2020)

Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scjaty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment