Global eSIM Strategic Business Report 2023: Spurt in Connected Cars Growth and Demand for Seamless Connectivity Augurs Well

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSIM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for eSIM estimated at US$664.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
M2M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 31.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.9% CAGR
The eSIM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$445 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.5% and 26.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Apple Inc
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Etisalat
- Thales Group
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- IDEMIA
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KORE Wireless Group Inc.
- NTT Docomo Inc.
- NXP Semiconductor N.V.
- Sierra Wireless Inc
- STMicroelectronics
- Telefonica SA
- Vodafone Group Plc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$664.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5100 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- eSIM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
- eSIMs to Provide a Springboard to Cellular IoT Deployments Hit Hard by COVID-19
- COVID-19 Impact on COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY
- Global Communications Technology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025 Year YoY Growth (In %) 2019 2.2 2020 -1.2
- COVID-19 Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization
- eSIM: An Introduction
- eSIM to Revolutionize the Concept of Connected Devices
- Benefits of eSIM
- eSIM Brings in Opportunities for MVNOs and MNOs to Transform Services
- Meeting the Challenges in IoT Environment Crucial for eSIM Adoption
- embedded SIMs to be the Basis for all Future SIM Innovations
- Managing the eSIM Wave
- eSIMs: The Future
- Recent Industry Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- eSIMs & IoT: Perfect Elements of Future Transformation
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In %) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Spurt in Connected Cars Growth and Demand for Seamless Connectivity Augurs Well for eSIM Market
- Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Strong Gains for Cellular Segment Foreseen for Automotive V2X Communication
- World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), and Cellular Connectivity
- M2M IoT Market Offers Massive Growth Opportunity
- Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Review
- Cellular M2M Communication Technology: A Novel M2M Communication Model
- Growing Importance of eSIMs inConsumer Electronics Markets
- eSIMs Technology Leaps Forward with Adoption among Major Smartphone Makers
- eSIM Enabled Smartphones as a Share of Global Smartphone Shipments: 2019 Vs 2025
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015, 2020, & 2025
- Select eSIM Embedded Smartphones by Manufacturer
- Wearable Devices Hold Significant Potential
- Global Shipments of Wearable Devices (in Million Units): 2015-2025
- eSIM Technology Adoption to Accelerate with Arrival of 5G
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- World 5G Mobile Subscriptions: 2019-2025
- eSIM.net Offers 5G eSIM Service
- Hybrid eSIM Management to Leverage Opportunities in both Consumer and M2M Markets
- Healthcare Industry Explores Potential of eSIMs for aiding Remote Medical Consultations
- Industry to Address Security Threats
- Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities
- Smart Meters: Potential Opportunities Ahead
- Global Smart Meters Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, and 2025
- Strategies to Leverage Embedded Module
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
