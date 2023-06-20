Global eSIM Strategic Business Report 2023: Spurt in Connected Cars Growth and Demand for Seamless Connectivity Augurs Well

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSIM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for eSIM estimated at US$664.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

M2M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 31.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $216.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.9% CAGR



The eSIM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$216.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$445 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.5% and 26.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $664.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

eSIM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022

eSIMs to Provide a Springboard to Cellular IoT Deployments Hit Hard by COVID-19

COVID-19 Impact on COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Global Communications Technology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025 Year YoY Growth (In %) 2019 2.2 2020 -1.2

COVID-19 Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization

eSIM: An Introduction

eSIM to Revolutionize the Concept of Connected Devices

Benefits of eSIM

eSIM Brings in Opportunities for MVNOs and MNOs to Transform Services

Meeting the Challenges in IoT Environment Crucial for eSIM Adoption

embedded SIMs to be the Basis for all Future SIM Innovations

Managing the eSIM Wave

eSIMs: The Future

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

eSIMs & IoT: Perfect Elements of Future Transformation

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In %) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Spurt in Connected Cars Growth and Demand for Seamless Connectivity Augurs Well for eSIM Market

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Strong Gains for Cellular Segment Foreseen for Automotive V2X Communication

World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), and Cellular Connectivity

M2M IoT Market Offers Massive Growth Opportunity

Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Review

Cellular M2M Communication Technology: A Novel M2M Communication Model

Growing Importance of eSIMs inConsumer Electronics Markets

eSIMs Technology Leaps Forward with Adoption among Major Smartphone Makers

eSIM Enabled Smartphones as a Share of Global Smartphone Shipments: 2019 Vs 2025

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015, 2020, & 2025

Select eSIM Embedded Smartphones by Manufacturer

Wearable Devices Hold Significant Potential

Global Shipments of Wearable Devices (in Million Units): 2015-2025

eSIM Technology Adoption to Accelerate with Arrival of 5G

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

World 5G Mobile Subscriptions: 2019-2025

eSIM.net Offers 5G eSIM Service

Hybrid eSIM Management to Leverage Opportunities in both Consumer and M2M Markets

Healthcare Industry Explores Potential of eSIMs for aiding Remote Medical Consultations

Industry to Address Security Threats

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities

Smart Meters: Potential Opportunities Ahead

Global Smart Meters Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022, and 2025

Strategies to Leverage Embedded Module

