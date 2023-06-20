New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Care Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04042646/?utm_source=GNW

Respiratory disease is the diseases and disorders of the airways and the lungs that affect human respiration.



Respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), sleep apnea and others may be caused by infection, by smoking tobacco, or by breathing in second hand tobacco smoke, radon, asbestos, or other forms of air pollution. Respiratory care device are used for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of Respiratory diseases. These devices help patients in need of support for breathing, removal of carbon dioxide, and therapy to reduce disuse atrophy of abdominal wall muscles. Technological advancements in respiratory care devices and funding for the development of innovative respiratory technologies further boost the growth of market.



According to IQ4I analysis, the respiratory care devices global market is estimated is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $24,866.6 million by 2029. The market is being propelled by several factors, including the rising incidence and prevalence of respiratory diseases like Asthma, COPD, and others. The growing elderly population and the subsequent rise in the occurrence of respiratory disorders also contribute to the market’s growth. Whereas rising use of non – invasive respiratory care devices, advancements in respiratory care devices, funding for the development of innovative respiratory care technologies and favorable reimbursement are providing immense opportunities to the market. However, product recalls, adverse effects associated with some of the respiratory care devices, availability of alternative respiratory care devices and stringent regulations are hampering the growth of the market.



The respiratory care devices market is segmented based on the product, application, end – user and geography. Based on the product, the respiratory care devices market is segmented as diagnostic, therapeutic, monitoring devices, and consumables. Among these, therapeutic devices market commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The therapeutic devices market is sub – segmented into Humidifier, Nebulizers, Oxygen concentrators, PAP devices, Resuscitators, Ventilators, Inhalers, Neuromodulation devices and Airway Clarence devices & others. Among these, PAP devices global market accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Neuromodulation devices market is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



Humidifier global market is further classified into Active Humidifiers and Passive Humidifiers. Among these, Active Humidifiers accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Nebulizer’s global market is segmented into Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer and Smart Nebulizers. Among these, Jet Nebulizer is accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Smart Nebulizers is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Oxygen Concentrators global market is segmented into Stationary Oxygen Concentrators and Portable Oxygen Concentrators. Among these, Portable Oxygen Concentrators is accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Positive Airway Pressure Devices (PAP) Global Market is segmented into Continuous PAP Devices (CPAP), Automatic PAP (APAP) Devices and Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices. Among these, Automatic PAP (APAP) Devices market accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Resuscitators global market is segmented into Manual Resuscitator and Gas Powdered Resuscitator. Among these, Manual Resuscitator accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Ventilators global market is segmented into ICU Ventilator, Emergency and Transport Ventilator and Others. Among these, Emergency and Transport Ventilator global market is accounted for the largest revenue of in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Inhalers global market is segmented into Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers and Soft Mist Inhalers. Among these, Metered Dose Inhalers accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Soft Mist Inhaler is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



Monitoring devices global market is segmented Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs and Gas analyzers and others. Among these, Pulse Oximeters accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Capnographs is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Pulse Oximeters global market is segmented into Finger Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Tabletop Pulse Oximeters and Others. Among these, Handheld Pulse Oximeters accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Finger Pulse Oximeters is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Diagnostic device segment is further classified into Spirometers, Peak flow meter, Polysomnograph devices, Respiratory polygraph and others. Among these, Spirometers accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Polysomnograph devices are expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Spirometers segment is further classified into Volumetric Spirometers and Flow Measuring Spirometers. Among these, Flow Measuring Spirometers is accounted for the largest revenue of in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Polysomnograph devices segmented into Clinical Polysomnograph Devices and Ambulatory Polysomnographs Devices. Among these, Clinical Polysomnograph Devices accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Consumables global market is classified into Masks, Air Management appliances, Nasal cannula, Filters and Others Consumables. Among these, Masks accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The respiratory care devices market based on application is segmented into obstructive, restrictive, vascular, infectious and other respiratory conditions. Among applications, obstructive respiratory conditions commanded the largest revenue in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The obstructive respiratory conditions are further segmented into COPD (chronic bronchitis and emphysema), asthma, cystic fibrosis, and obstructive sleep apnea, among these; Obstructive Sleep Apnea commanded the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. COPD market is further segmented into Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema. Among these, Chronic Bronchitis global market is accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Restrictive respiratory condition is further segmented into ARDS and Restrictive Lung Diseases and others. Among these, ARDS segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Vascular Diseases is further classified into Pulmonary Fibrosis, Pulmonary Edema and Pulmonary Hypertension. Among these, Pulmonary Edema accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Pulmonary Fibrosis is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Infectious respiratory condition is further segmented into Pneumonia, Tuberculosis and COVID-19. Among these, Pneumonia sub – segment is accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Tuberculosis is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The end-users market is segmented into hospitals, home care and ambulatory surgical centers, among them, hospital care settings commanded the largest revenue in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The Homecare setting is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Respiratory home healthcare has opened new opportunities for the respiratory care devices market. The hospital end-user segment is further sub-segmented based on care settings into emergency care, critical care/ICU, acute care, sleep center and others. The critical care segment commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The sleep centers are expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.



The geographic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among these, North-America commanded the largest revenue in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, increasing aging population, favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives focus on promoting research, development, and access to innovative respiratory care technologies (For instance, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies through support, advocacy, education, and research), launch of advanced respiratory care devices by the companies, acquisition of respiratory care based companies to expand their market reach and receiving funding to develop advanced respiratory care products are driving the North America respiratory care devices market.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Asia-Pacific tends to be fastest-growing segment due to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence and prevalence of respiratory disease, increasing in aging population, high acceptance of technological advancements, government initiatives to increase awareness by education campaigns and development of advanced affordable and low cost respiratory products.



The major companies in Respiratory care devices are Medtronic (Ireland), Getinge Groups (Maquet GmbH) (Sweden), Vyaire Medical, Inc (U.S.), Resmed Inc (U.S.), Philips N.V. (TheNetherlands), Fisher and Paykel healthcare (New Zealand), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Air Liquide S.A (France), Masimo (U.S.) and Inspire Medical (U.S.).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04042646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________