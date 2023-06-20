Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Report – Reach $25.47 Billion, Globally by 2028 with 6.8% CAGR During 2023-2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on " Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Indication, Nutrition Type, Product Type, Route of Administration, Age Group, and Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach $25.47 billion by 2028 from $17.34 billion in 2022; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market demand is influenced by the increase in gastrointestinal disease prevalence and increasing cases of malnutrition and premature births.





Global Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 17.34 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 25.47 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 720 No. of Tables 926 No. of Charts & Figures 115 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Indication, Nutrition Type, Product Type, Route of Administration, Age Group, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Nutricia International BV, Medtrition Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun SE, Smartfish AS, Nutrisens SAS, AYMES International Ltd, Medifood International SA, Easy Line Ltd, Charing Cross Scientific AS, Baxter International Inc, and Medica Nutrition Inc are among the key companies operating in the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of a new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2022 , Nestlé Health Science acquired The Better Health Company (TBHC), the parent company of GO Healthy and Egmont, from CDH Investments and TBHC founding shareholders. Under the transaction, Nestlé Health Science will acquire The Better Health Company in its entirety. This includes the GO Healthy brand, New Zealand's leading supplement brand; New Zealand Health Manufacturing, an Auckland-based manufacturing facility for vitamins, minerals, and supplements; and the Manuka honey brand, Egmont.

In October 2020 , Nutricia acquired Real Food Blends. Nutricia is committed to growing the Real Food Blend's mission and portfolio to bring even more unique and nutritious options to children and adults with feeding tubes.

In November 2021 , Baxter International announced the expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility located in Halle/Westfalen, Germany. This facility is operated by BioPharma Solutions (BPS), a business unit of Baxter that specializes in partnering with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies for the development and contract manufacturing of drug products for parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals.





Rise in Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Globally Fuels Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Growth:

Crohn's disease, bowel obstruction, ulcerative colitis, short bowel syndrome, microscopic colitis, and certain cancers are a few examples of gastrointestinal diseases. According to the "Worldwide Prevalence and Burden of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, Results of Rome Foundation Global Study," published in January 2021, functional gastrointestinal disorders have affected over 40% of people worldwide.

Based on the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, ~4.9 million cases of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) were recorded worldwide in 2019; China (911,405) and the US (762,890) had the highest number of cases, with prevalence of 66.9 and 245.3 cases per 100,000 people, respectively. Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are two of the commonly diagnosed IBDs. Crohn's disease is a complex, chronic disorder primarily affecting the digestive system. It is the most common disease in North America and Europe. Research conducted by Crohn's & Colitis UK shows that ~1 in every 123 people in the UK had either Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis in 2022, accounting for nearly 0.5 million people living with IBD in the UK. Moreover, short bowel syndrome (SBS) occurs in ~3 per 1 million people yearly. As per the article "Understanding Short Bowel Syndrome: Current Status and Future Perspectives," published in 2020, the prevalence of SBS has increased by more than twofold in the last 40 years. The prevalence was ~30 cases per million in the US and ~1.4 cases per million in Europe.

Patients with gastrointestinal diseases are at an elevated risk of nutritional deterioration as they are asked to fast before undergoing diagnostic tests. They may also face nutritional deterioration due to therapeutic dietary restriction and loss of appetite caused by anorexia or altered nutritional requirement, which can be a result of the disease itself. Thus, medical nutrition is recommended for gastrointestinal disease patients as these patients cannot ingest food. Thus, the enteral and parenteral routes are preferred to provide them with essential nutrients. Enteral feeding refers to food nutrition intake directly through the mouth or through a tube that passes the digestive tract (mouth to stomach/small intestine and then anus). This type of nutrition is preferred to provide treatment support for patients suffering from chronic ailments, such as neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and inherited metabolic diseases. Some people may not show compatibility toward tube insertion, which makes meeting their calorie and nutrient needs difficult. In such cases, parenteral nutrition is preferred to ensure their bodies remain hydrated and meet the calorie and other nutrient intake required to maintain physical well-being and function. Parenteral nutrition is indicated when patients cannot meet their nutritional needs due to diseases such as cancer and chronic diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract. This type of nutrition is the cornerstone of therapy for most patients with severe SBS. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases drives the enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market growth.





Global Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the global enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market is bifurcated into general and disease-specific. The general segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. General or standard formulas or whole protein formulas are designed for adults or children with normal digestion. Standard formulas include all nutrients required to maintain health. A few standard formulas can be used for both enteral feeding and parenteral feeding. Standard formulas provide 10–25% energy from protein sources, including milk, whey, casein, caseinates, or soy protein. Protein in formulas provides 4 kcal/gm. Standard feeding formulas are typically well tolerated and contain complete protein and long-chain fat. Calorically dense formulas (1.5–2.0 kcal/ml) are usually required to provide adequate energy. These are intended and recommended for patients who require nutrition to maintain health and who suffer from digestion problems. Nestlé and Abbott are among the companies that offer standard protein enteral feeding formulations. Jevity 1.0 Cal, manufactured by Abbott, is composed of milk and soy protein. It is a standard protein product with fiber and is suitable for lactose-intolerant people.





Global Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on nutrition type , the global enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market is segmented into supplemental and sole source. In 2022, the supplemental segment held a larger share of the market. The market for the sole source segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during 2023–2028. A sole source of nutrition is given when an individual is unable to tolerate (swallow or absorb) any other form of oral nutrition in instances when more than 75% of the individual's daily caloric intake is received from nutritional supplements. Enteral nutrition is possible and well tolerated in hemodialyzed patients (one of the disease-specific enteral medical nutrition types). Liquid enteral formulas are commonly used as a sole source of nutritional support for patients in hospitals and community settings. For instance, Isosource Adult Enteral Nutrition by Nestle is composed of nutritionally complete formulas intended for the dietary management of undernourished patients or those suffering from malnutrition. Isosource products provide high-quality sole-source nutrition, including fish oils providing omega 3 fatty acids and medium chain triglycerides as 20% of the fat composition.

Based on distribution channel , the global enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, e-commerce, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the e-commerce segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the market during the forecast period.





North America accounted for a major share of the global enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market in 2022. The factors influencing the market growth include acceptance of the use of enteral and parenteral medical nutrition for various diseases and approval of medical nutrition products. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the global enteral and parenteral medical nutrition market during the upcoming years.





