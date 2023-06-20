Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2023: Growing Worldwide Pharmaceutical Sales Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global healthcare logistics market grew from $76.86 billion in 2022 to $83.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The healthcare logistics market is expected to grow to $113.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the healthcare logistics market are Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, United Parcel Service Inc., Owens & Minor, Lufthansa Cargo, Alloga, PHEONIX Group, C.H. Robinson, DSV, and Farmasoft.

Healthcare logistics refer to the logistics service of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The aim of healthcare logistics is to maximize the use of technical and material resources available to health systems for improving the efficiency, quality, and traceability of health operations.



The main types of services of healthcare logistics include transportation and warehousing. Healthcare transportation services refer to the movement of healthcare goods from one place to another by various means such as marine, inland, and aviation. The products transported or stored in the warehouse are pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical equipment. These products are brand drugs or generic drugs. These logistics services are utilized by pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and research and diagnostics laboratories.



Advancement in technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare logistics market. Major companies operating in the healthcare logistics market are focused on providing technologically-advanced logistics solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation logistics solution technologies into their services, such as automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), blockchain, transportation management systems, and others, to increase supply chain productivity, reduce costs and avoid errors.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare logistics market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the healthcare logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The growing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare logistics market. Increasing sales of pharmaceuticals is expected to boost the demand for logistics as the pharmaceutical products or drugs should be stored and transported to pharmacies, drug stores, and others, thus increasing the demand for transportation or healthcare logistics.

Transporting healthcare products by air, roads, and sea needs the formation of logistical methods for sustaining a pharmaceutical shipment's integrity. It will require specific equipment, storage facilities, harmonized handling procedures, and strong cooperation among the cold chain partners.

According to the annual report published by the Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department Of Pharmaceuticals, In July 2021, there was an increase in trade of import and export volume of pharmaceuticals by 1.78% from Financial year FY19 to FY20.

Furthermore, According to the Pharmaceutical Industry Report published by India Brand Equity Foundation, In March 2022, The domestic pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to grow from USD 42 billion in 2021 to USD 65 billion by 2024 and then another USD 120-130 billion by 2030. Therefore, the growing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to boost demand for healthcare logistics during the forecast period.



The healthcare logistics market includes revenues earned by entities by storing, delivering, and shipping of medical supplies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

