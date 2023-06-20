AS Pro Kapital Grupp intends to suggest to the bondholders to changes the terms and conditions of unsecured bonds

English Estonian

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) has issued 3,459,081 unsecured bonds with ISIN EE3300001676 in the total value of 9,685,426.80 euros. The bonds bear 8% interest and their redemption date is 31 October 2024. The bonds are traded on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

In connection with the plan to continue development activities, the Company hereby informs bondholders that that it is currently preparing and in the near future intends to present to the bondholders a proposal to extend the bond redemption term by 2+2 years. According to initial plans, the Company is ready to redeem the bonds in October 2026, once the ongoing development projects are completed. However, the Company would like to have the right to further extend the redemption period by two years in case there are unexpected turns in the real estate market. According to the procedure provided in the bond terms, the Company will publish a detailed proposal for amending the bond terms as a separate stock exchange announcement, after which the bondholders will be able to vote on the amendments to the bond terms.

The latest presentation of the Company and additional information about estimated cashflows are attached to this notice.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Tel +372 6144 920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee









Attachments