Global Utility Asset Management Market to Grow at a Rapid CAGR of 9.1% by 2030, With the Rising Expansion of Smart Grid Infrastructures Across the Globe, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the global Utility Asset Management Market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2030, valued at around USD 4.12 billion in 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.1% between 2022 and 2030. The deployment of numerous technologies, including peak load management, asset management, outage management, and distribution management, along with the optimistic outlook of national administrations that supports the expansion of smart grid infrastructures, are likely to increase the market's size.

Utility asset management refers to the collection of programs, devices, and support services required to manage, maintain, and enhance significant assets' operating capability. The essential assistance also includes utilities such as power, gas, and water. An electric utility comprises the transmission and distribution lines, substations, grid networks, and transformers required to deliver energy to homes and commercial structures.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/energy-and-power/utility-asset-management-market-report/87356

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global utility asset management market focus on several growth strategies to gain a competitive edge. With the aid of an expanding IT infrastructure, key participants are concentrating on innovative product development tactics and achieving continuous technological breakthroughs. To satisfy the unique needs of the utilities, several businesses are diligently working at the regional and international levels. Most important participants are concentrated on providing a wide range of solutions. To strengthen its market position, businesses also concentrate on developing innovations and investing heavily in product advancements.

Leading companies operating in the global utility asset management market include:

DNV AS

ABB

Fujitsu

Black & Veatch

GETAC

General Electric

Emerson Electric Co

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Sentient Energy, Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

S&C Electric Company

Siemens

Aclara Technologies LLC

Lindsey Manufacturing Co dba

Unlock key industry insights with our research report. For More Information, Enquire Now! https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/energy-and-power/utility-asset-management-market-report/87356



Scope of Utility Asset Management Market:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 8.96 Billion By Type Public Utility

Private Utility By Application Electric

Gas

Water By Component Hardware

Software

Services By Companies DNV AS, ABB, Fujitsu, Black & Veatch, GETAC, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Sentient Energy, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, amongst others Regions and Countries Covered North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2017 to 2020 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030





Global Utility Asset Management Market Segmentation:

By Application

Electric

Gas

Water

Increasing Concerns About Maintaining Reliable Operations to Boost Electric Transmission



The electric segment dominated the market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading the global utility asset management market. Without the transformer, the electrical transmission network cannot run efficiently. The system has been heavily integrated with management systems to assess and optimize operational conditions as well as life expectancy and failure reduction.

The increased utilization of prediction, asset lifecycle planning, and condition-based maintenance operations further fuels the segment's growth. Increasing concerns about maintaining dependable operations while cutting associated costs are another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Download a Sample PDF of this Report - (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Software to Gain Traction Owing to Rising Demand for Remote and Mobile Detection



The software segment dominates the global utility asset management market share due to the growing demand for remote and mobile detection, inspection, and diagnostic tools in extensive networks. Major market players have created and distributed asset management software, fueling the segment's growth.

For instance, IBM's Maximo application suite is a single, integrated cloud-based platform that uses analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance performance, extend the lifecycles of critical assets, and save operational costs. Additionally, it provides increased dependability through AI-powered monitoring, inspection, and predictive maintenance systems.

Limited Technological Knowledge and Expensive Investment in Deploying Restraints the Market Growth

The requirement for extremely costly installation processes along with significant risks while maintaining the necessary equipment for longer periods of time across various technologies, such as condition-based maintenance, predictive maintenance, and corrective maintenance, is likely to restrain market growth. Additionally, faults in prioritizing the functional layouts and a lack of exact technical expertise when positioning the tools and connecting the hardware can substantially negatively impact the system's performance, resulting in limited repair times and over-maintenance potentials.

Increasing Grid Modernization Investments to Drive Demand for Electrifications

The utility asset management market is expected to grow due to the rising number of unexpected power outages in many nations due to several factors, including sudden grid issues, transmission and distribution line faults, weather issues, natural catastrophes, and many more. Many governments increasingly view utility asset management in emerging nations as a strategic investment in infrastructure improvement that will focus on preserving its long-term power grid and help minimize losses brought on by a lack of regular maintenance and servicing.

Unexpected power outages have also adversely impacted numerous residential, commercial, and industrial operations. As a result, there is a strong need to upgrade the transmission and distribution lines as well as other electrical power grid infrastructures with more durable systems.

Purchase this Premium Research Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buyal/87356

Recent Development in Utility Asset Management Market

Energy.gov announced in November 2022 that the U.S. electricity system would receive an investment of about USD 13 billion. The Grid Resilience Innovative Partnership (GRIP) program and the Transmission Facilitation Programme accounted for the largest direct federal investment in essential transmission and distribution infrastructure as well as one of the first payments to be made on an over $20 billion investment under the Building a Better Grid Initiative.

North America to Continue its Dominance Owing to Reducing Electricity Costs



North America dominated the global utility asset management market's market share due to the reduced electricity cost for end consumers and proactively monitoring and tracking their networks to ensure there are as few losses as possible. Several factors, such as the increasing use of Internet of Things sensors in the utility industry and the expanding prevalence of digitalization, can be attributed to the growth of this market. Additionally, the market is receiving a significant number of potential opportunities due to the presence of strong rivals.

Asia Pacific to Grow at a Rapid CAGR Owing to Expansion of Industries Across the Region

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the market in 2021. Installing automated monitoring and tracking systems has improved the infrastructure for electricity distribution and transmission, which is one of the elements fuelling the market's expansion. The region's steadily expanding industries including those producing fertilizers, cars, petrochemicals, and chemicals have raised the need for energy and necessitated proper maintenance of the grid's many parts.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.extrapolate.com/energy-and-power/utility-asset-management-market-report/87356

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and Assumptions

2.3. Data Sources

2.3.1. Secondary Sources

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary Sources

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Augmenting Investments in Grid Modernization Leading to Increased Demand of Electrifications

3.3. Market drivers

3.3.1. Integration of Advanced Technologies to Propel Industry Outlook

3.4. Market restraints

3.4.1. Limited Technical Expertise is Impeding the Market Growth

3.5. Market opportunities

3.5.1. Increasing Investments to Install Automated Monitoring and Tracking Systems

3.6. Market Challenges

3.6.1. Lack of Standardization Could Pose a Challenge for the Market Growth

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat of New Entrant

3.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5. High Competitive Rivalry

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Utility Asset Management Market

Chapter 5. Global Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Type, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Geography, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. North America Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Europe Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 13. South America Utility Asset Management Market Overview, By Countries, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15. Key Vendor Analysis

Chapter 16. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 17. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 18. Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 19. Future Outlook of the Market

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.extrapolate.com/toc/energy-and-power/utility-asset-management-market-report/87356

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.