Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market is Projected to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2030: Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing Business Intelligence

The global market for Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.1% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $972.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$972.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Manufacturing Intelligence: An Introduction

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI): A Prelude

The Technology

Functions of EMI

Benefits of Implementing EMI

Embedded EMI Deployment Type

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Software

Applications of EMI Software

Key End-Use Industries of EMI

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

EMI Redraws Manufacturing Landscape

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence: Industry Overview

Global EMI Market Exhibits Healthy Growth

Automotive: The Dominant and Fastest Growing End-Use Industry

United States Commands Global Market

Competitive Scenario

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EMI Solutions Garner Notable Attention in Process & Discrete Industries

Digitization and Industry 4.0 Favor Manufacturing Intelligence

Opportunities in IIoT

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Favors EMI Adoption: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines

IIoT-Driven Manufacturing Intelligence Optimizes Manufacturing Performance

Primary Drivers of Global EMI Market

Implementation of Lean Manufacturing Practices

Growing Adoption of Integrated Solutions

More Focus on Informed Decision Making

Need to Overcome Performance Variability

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based EMI Solutions

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018E, 2022F and 2024F

Adoption of Big Data Analytics and Cloud Software to Impel EMI Market

Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)

Enterprises Tap into AI to Achieve Manufacturing Intelligence

Ensures Seamless Operations

Enhances Predictive Quality

Cost Optimization

A Glance at Some Major Technologies Facilitating AI Adoption in Manufacturing Sector

Global Cognitive and AI Technology Market by Component (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Hardware, Services and Software

Emergence of Manufacturing Intelligence as Business-Critical Tool

Manufacturing Intelligence Enables KPIs and New Metrics

Overall Throughput Effectiveness

Manufacturing Cycle Time

Overall Equipment Effectiveness

Perfect Order Performance

Production Yield Rate

Return Material Authorizations

Progress in Business Analytics Fuels Adoption of Manufacturing Business Intelligence

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Industry

Manufacturing Intelligence Makes Food Manufacturing Units More Efficient

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Manufacturing Intelligence for Regulatory Compliance

ISA5.1-2009 Instrumentation Symbols and Identification

ISA-95 Announces Plans to Extend Enterprise-Control System Integration Series

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

