Laboratory Animal Diets Market Growth Worth $5.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with 5.3% CAGR During 2022-2028 | The Insight Partners

Global Laboratory Animal Diets Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.79 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 5.46 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 197 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Diet Type, Animal, Application, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Laboratory Animal Diets Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In June 2022 , SDS Diets merged into Competence Center for Lab Animal Science of SAFE. SDS Diets, former part of the family-owned UK company Dietex, is one of the largest suppliers of laboratory animal diets in Europe and the only dedicated manufacturer in the UK.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Laboratory Animal Diets Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak significantly increased the demand for mice models for the research & development of vaccines and antiviral drugs. A large number of animal models were required to verify the safety and efficacy of new entities before conducting human trials. The market demand for COVID-19 mouse models was on a rise during the pandemic, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, the supply was limited, as mice model providers do not have handy populations to meet rising demand. Additionally, due to the pandemic, many research institutions were bound to shut down and were unable to operate normally, which hindered the laboratory animal diets market. Considering the situation as described above, in the short term, the pandemic has negatively impacted the market due to import and export restrictions. However, in the long term, governments and scientific research institutions in various countries were bound to increase research investments in treatments and vaccines against infectious diseases, which would propel the demand for laboratory animal diets in the coming years.





Global Laboratory Animal Diets Market: Segmental Overview

Based on diet type , the laboratory animal diets market is segmented into standard diet, irradiated diet, and autoclavable diet. The standard diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The standard diet is formulated to meet broad objectives at all life stages involved in feeding laboratory animals i.e., the nutrients that are in general needed for lab animals are already present in the standard diet. For example, the LabDiet canine diet meets the nutritional requirements of all canine species utilized in a laboratory and supports all life stages, such as growth, maintenance, gestation, and lactation. On the other hand, the market for the irradiated diet segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on animal , the laboratory animal diets market is segmented into mouse, cat, dog, rabbit, chicken, and others. The mouse segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Science Buddies 2022 report states that mice are often used as experimental animals. Scientists can study specific genes of interest through mice. According to THE JACKSON LABORATORY 2022 report, mouse nutrition is a complex and multifaceted topic, particularly in preclinical research. Diet benefits the overall health and welfare of mice. It also helps in their development and changes their microbes, significantly impacting research reproducibility and outcomes.

Based on application , the laboratory animal diets market is segmented into drug discovery & personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, pathology of infectious diseases, drug toxicity & efficacy testing, and others. The drug discovery & personalized medicine segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the pathology of infectious diseases segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Drug discovery is one of the most complex and expensive activities within the pharmaceutical industry. Drug discovery programs adhere to a process that includes target identification, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead optimization, followed by preclinical testing for studying the safety and efficacy of drugs. Therefore, the use of animal models in research has resulted in advancing the knowledge of how diseases affect animals and humans. As per the estimates provided by Taconic Biosciences, Inc., 38% of all mice used in drug discovery involve outbred mice produced from the mating of unrelated individual mice.

Based on end user , the laboratory animal diets market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the research & academic institutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of animals in research is essential for all pharmaceutical companies in discovering new pharmaceutical products. To protect humans, new products are tested on live animals before human trials. Novo Nordisk performs approx. 80% of the company's animal studies at its research facilities. The 20% are performed by external contractors that comply with Novo Nordisk's principles and ETS No. 123 Appendix A. Also, companies must offer appropriate data regarding animal efficacy, safety, and toxicology before authorities approve a new product.





