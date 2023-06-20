Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Earns CDFI Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (County Federal) is proud to announce that it has received its certification as a Community Development Financial Institution from the US treasury department's CDFI fund. This certification recognizes the credit union's commitment to providing financial services to underserved communities. County Federal is excited to continue to serve its members and the community with this additional distinction.



"We are excited and proud to earn CDFI certification. CDFI-certified organizations put the community first and value local economic growth,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal, “this CDFI certification will allow us access to new funding opportunities which will help County Federal further its mission of Bettering Lives; Enriching Communities. The credit union is committed to providing more affordable loans and financial services to our community. With access to the CDFI Fund’s grant program, we will have greater opportunity to serve and support members in underserved areas in both Santa Clara and San Benito counties.”

Certified CDFIs are part of a national network promoting economic growth in America's underserved communities by financing businesses, creating jobs, and rebuilding neighborhoods.

About Community Development Financial Institution Fund

Since its inception, the CDFI Fund has awarded more than $2.9 billion dollars to community development organizations and allocated $54 billion in New Markets Tax Credits. The CDFI Bond Guarantee Program has also guaranteed $1.4 billion in bonds to date. These programs have been used to revitalize communities across America.1

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For over 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has provided access to affordable financial products and services to county and city employees, students and staff, and other affiliated organizations of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, as well as non-profit organizations, and small businesses. As a local, community-based credit union, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing financial education resources and give-back programs that support various regional non-profit organizations. For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

1Figures updated annually.

