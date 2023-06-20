New Picture Book, NISHKA’S GOLDEN HEART, Features Soccer, Teamwork, and Friendship

Charleston, SC, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exciting new children’s book from Palmetto Publishing focuses on the value of friendship when making one’s way out into the world. Nishka’s Golden Heart, by brand new children’s book author Mel Kucenic, features beautiful illustrations and a captivating story about a pine marten named Nishka, who leaves his mother’s home to find his way in the world.

When Nishka finally finds a safe place to call home in the forest, he worries that he won’t ever have the chance to make friends—or to fulfill his lifelong dream of sharing his favorite sport, soccer, with them. Thankfully, Nishka encounters some other woodland creatures in the neighborhood, and he is able to begin growing closer to them. Among the lovable cast of characters are Elder, a great white horse, Oliver, a bunny, and two birds—large and small—named Chief and Comet, respectively. These new friends take an interest in Nishka’s life, and together the group decides to form a soccer team with Nishka as its coach.

The story is a wonderful picture of community, and a loving homage to the game of soccer by an author who is clearly a knowledgeable fan. Children will enjoy cheering Nishka’s team on as the friends learn to rely on each other through practices, and when they finally have the chance to prove their skills at a forest-wide soccer game. As a story filled with lessons on hard work, how to be a good friend and teacher, and never giving up, it is the perfect addition to any parent’s summer reading list.

Nishka’s Golden Heart is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

About the Author:

Children’s book author Mel Kucenic is thrilled to present her first picture book, Nishka’s Golden Heart. Mel values kindness, hard work, and loyalty in friendship—all traits that children can learn through Nishka’s journey. Mel is excited about the opportunity to share her love for nature, along with the wisdom she has earned over the years, and she hopes children everywhere will fall in love with Nishka and his forest friends.

