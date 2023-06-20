ARC Unveils Updated Trip Classification Indicator

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is pleased to announce the latest release of ARC Trip Classification Indicator (TCI), which provides insights into whether a trip’s primary purpose is business or leisure. Using artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 135 million aggregated global air travel passenger trips from 2022, this TCI release shifts away from pre-pandemic data comparisons to reflect current travel patterns. By applying the model to recent and upcoming passenger trips, TCI customers can gain a deeper understanding of trip purpose based on key ticket attributes.

The newest findings from TCI show:

Corporate travelers are booking air travel further in advance, with the percentage of tickets purchased more than 14 days from departure increasing from 2019 to 2022.

Business trips lasting 5-7 days increased in 2022, signaling corporate travelers are extending their trips beyond the 3-4 days that was typical pre-pandemic.

“Our team spent months updating and testing the ARC Trip Classification Indicator model to ensure customers leveraging TCI can make informed business decisions based on the most accurate and ever-changing air travel data,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “This latest version enables organizations within or serving the travel ecosystem to better understand the type of travelers boarding planes.”

Sojern, a travel marketing platform that helps marketers explore the nuances of the travel-buying experience, is one of the first companies to use TCI.

“We have a variety of clients across the travel and tourism industry that want insights on travel patterns and travel behavior within the corporate and leisure segments,” said Amber Kuo, senior director of travel insights and analytics at Sojern. “ARC Trip Classification Indicator helps us understand the market share of business versus leisure travelers and how well each segment is performing.”

About ARC

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

About Sojern

Sojern is the leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. More than 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.

