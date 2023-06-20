Loadsmart Introduces Artificial Intelligence in its Freight Management Platform

Chicago, IL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart, a leading freight technology provider, announced today the launch of its freight CoPilot, a generative artificial intelligence tool embedded in its freight management platform, ShipperGuide. This feature enables real-time data analysis and valuable industry insights, by harnessing the power of large language models. ShipperGuide now provides advanced analytics functionalities through a secure and user-friendly interface.

Acting like an intelligent chatbot, this enhancement allows shippers to quickly generate actionable visualizations and reports, including interactive maps and charts, based on their shipping data by simply stating a question. Additionally, shippers can engage with Loadsmart's CoPilot to obtain industry-specific insights by asking freight-related questions. Facilitating a data-driven decision making approach, ShipperGuide’s new feature allows shippers to interact with the platform as if they were talking to colleagues.

Understanding the value of leveraging freight data, Loadsmart developed an unparalleled tool to support shippers in freight planning and optimization. At the core of this feature is the fusion of state-of-the-art large language models and Loadsmart’s proprietary numerical models and visualizations, empowering shippers to interact with and review their freight data naturally and intuitively.



“Loadsmart AI is redefining the freight management landscape by simplifying data access and interpretation within ShipperGuide,” said Felipe Capella, CEO and Co-founder of Loadsmart. “Our mission is to empower our customers with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic logistics industry with ease. This is a monumental leap forward in freight management, setting a new industry standard and driving value for our customers."

Through the combination of cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, Loadsmart is committed to empowering businesses of all sizes to optimize their logistics operations and achieve unparalleled efficiency. For more information about ShipperGuide and its new AI feature, please visit ShipperGuide.ai.

ABOUT LOADSMART

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and logistics expertise to improve how freight is priced, booked, and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry knowledge, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity, and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit loadsmart.com.