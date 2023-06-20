Meridianbet Becomes Official Sponsor of the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG)

PODGORICA, Montenegro and VALETTA, Malta, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an uplifting development for Montenegrin football, the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) and the country’s as well the region’s leading sports betting operator - Meridianbet, have announced an elevated level of partnership, making Meridianbet an official sponsor of the country’s FA.



The sponsorship agreement, signed in the House of Football by Dejan Savićević, President of the Football Association of Montenegro and the European football legend, and Jovana Klisić, Executive Director of Meridianbet Montenegro, will run through to the end of 2024. This represents an advancement in a collaboration that began last year, when Meridianbet started sponsoring the First Montenegrin Football League.

On this occasion, Savićević expressed his delight with the extended collaboration. "We are immensely honored to have the support of Meridianbet, a company with regional and international credibility," he said. "We are glad that Meridianbet recognized the mutual benefits of this partnership, which we look forward to taking to even greater heights."

He further praised the timing of this agreement, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming period for the "brave falcons." He stated, "With Meridianbet on board, the FA and our 'falcons' have gained a top collaborator and teammate. The following years will prove the value of this partnership."

Echoing the optimism, Jovana Klisić highlighted the importance of Meridianbet's cooperation with FSCG. "The signing of this contract marks a major leap forward, paving the way for a prosperous partnership," she noted. "As a company recognized as a leader in sports betting and gaming throughout the Southeast Europe, this sponsorship will massively improve the quality of Montenegrin football as well as our reputation for being the region’s top sports sponsor."

Meridianbet will be present at all official competitions, including domestic leagues and national teams, while also aiding in the development of infrastructure, sports facilities, and youth programs. "Our goal is to contribute to the growth of Montenegrin football and to build a strong foundation for future successes together," Klisić concluded.

Both Meridianbet and FSCG are eagerly anticipating their journey towards shared success, increased popularity of football in Montenegro, and the achievement of common goals in light of the country’s ongoing EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The company employs over 1,500 professionals and is committed to providing entertainment for players and shared opportunities for communities, employees, and shareholders. With a primary focus on sports betting, the company also offers various casino and fixed-odds games, operating exclusively in regulated markets.

About FSCG

The Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) is the governing body of football in Montenegro. It organizes and oversees football development at all levels, from youth to professional leagues, including the national teams.

