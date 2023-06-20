[New Launched] Population Health Management Market is estimated to be US$ 115.0 billion by 2032; Growing Geriatric Population to Fuel Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Population Health Management Market accounted for US$ 27.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 115.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.3%”

Population Health Management has become important as it helps to improve the clinical health outcomes of population in region according to resources & available means of country via improved patient engagement and improved care co-ordination which is supported by care models.

Growing burden of diseases on healthcare sector has become major contribution in market growth. Technological innovation and shift towards value-based payment model in healthcare sector is expected to fruitful the demand for Population Health Management Market over the forecast period.

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Population Health Management Market?

Growing need for improved clinical services with better treatment and lower costs is likely to provide lucrative opportunities in market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic disease and continuous technological development is expected to foster the demand for Population Health Management Market growth in coming years.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Accounted in 2022 US$ 27.8 Billion Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 115.0 Billion CAGR 15.3% Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Component - Software, Services

By Platform - Cloud-based, On-premise

By End-Users - Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What are the recent news in the Population Health Management Market?

In July 2019, Epic Systems Corporation partnered with Connected Care Health Services to boost the growth of Population Health Management with improved healthcare organization. This partnership will provide high-quality healthcare services, improved healthcare outcomes with lower cost for patients.

What are new technology and trends in Population Health Management Market?

The Population Health Management (PHM) market is experiencing advancements in technology and emerging trends. These include the integration of AI and ML for data analysis and personalized care, the use of predictive analytics to forecast disease prevalence and identify high-risk individuals, adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies for continuous health monitoring, and addressing social determinants of health (SDOH). Interoperability, telehealth, value-based care models, patient engagement tools, population health analytics, and data privacy measures are also key trends. Collaborative partnerships are driving innovation and improving population health outcomes. These advancements and trends have the potential to enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and promote proactive population health management.

What are the key drivers and challenges in the Population Health Management Market?

Key drivers in the Population Health Management Population Health Management Market:

Increasing healthcare costs and the need for more efficient and cost-effective care delivery models.

Growing emphasis on preventive and proactive healthcare approaches to improve population health outcomes.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for better management and care coordination.

Technological advancements, such as AI, analytics, and remote monitoring, enabling more effective population health management.

Government initiatives and regulations promoting value-based care models and population health management strategies.

Shift towards patient-centric care and the focus on personalized medicine and interventions.

Demand for interoperability and data integration to enable comprehensive population health analytics.

Challenges in the Population Health Management Market:

Data interoperability and integration challenges due to fragmented healthcare systems and diverse data sources.

Ensuring data privacy and security while managing and analyzing large volumes of sensitive patient data.

Overcoming resistance to change and achieving buy-in from healthcare providers, payers, and patients.

Addressing the socio-economic factors and social determinants of health that impact population health outcomes.

Aligning financial incentives and reimbursement models with population health management strategies.

Bridging the digital divide and ensuring access to technology and resources for all segments of the population.

Navigating complex regulatory environments and compliance requirements.

Successful implementation of PHM programs requires overcoming these challenges and leveraging the drivers to improve population health outcomes and create a more sustainable and patient-centered healthcare system.

Who are the key players or vendors in the Population Health Management Market?

Epic Systems Corporation*

Cerner Corporation

Optum

Koninklijke Philips

IBM Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

Enli Health Intelligence

Health Catalyst

United Health Group

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

What are the future growth prospects and emerging opportunities in the Population Health Management Market?

Technological advancements in AI, machine learning, and analytics drive future growth in PHM.

Shift towards value-based care models prioritizes PHM strategies.

Aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases create opportunities for effective population health management.

Integration of social determinants of health (SDOH) in PHM initiatives.

Increased adoption of remote patient monitoring and telehealth expands PHM capabilities.

Collaborative care models like ACOs foster effective PHM implementation.

Data interoperability and health information exchange are crucial for PHM success.

Emerging markets offer growth potential for PHM adoption.

