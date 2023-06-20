Airport Hub Network Communication Market (Platform Type, Connectivity Type) - Reach $3.46Bn by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR with Internet Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Airport Hub Network Communication Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Platform Type, Connectivity Type, End Users, and Geography," the global airport hub network communication market size is expected to grow from USD 2.52 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.46 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028.





Airport Hub Network Communication Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.52 Billion in 2023 Market Size Value by USD 3.46 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2023 No. of Pages 210 No. of Tables 164 No. of Charts & Figures 91 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Platform Type, and Connectivity Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc, SITA Switzerland SaRl, Amazon Web Services Inc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Embross Systems Pvt Ltd, Materna IPS GmbH, TAV Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Collins Aerospace.





Airport Hub Network Communication Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Honeywell International Inc, SITA Switzerland SaRl, Amazon Web Services Inc, Collins Aerospace, Amadeus IT Group SA, Embross Systems Pvt Ltd, Materna IPS GmbH, ADB Safegate BV, TAV Technologies Ltd, and Cisco Systems Inc. are among the key players profiled in the airport hub network communication market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2023: SITA announced its plans to innovate cutting-edge technology to strengthen its airline, airport, and border solutions in partnership with Zamna Technologies, a travel identity company. Zamna’s solution uses a decentralized blockchain-based model to transform passenger data, such as passport, visa, and health information, which is verified and handled. This ensures security, ease, and efficiency benefits for travelers, airlines, airports, and government authorities.

In 2021: Athonet, the world leader in private cellular network technology, announced that its Professional-Grade Mobile Core Network had been selected by Hub One, the digital technology operator and a subsidiary of the ADP group, to offer a range of innovative voice and data services to all employees working daily in the Paris airports. This choice comes as part of the launch of Hub One's professional 4G/5G mobile services, which is available at Paris-Orly airport.





Airport Hub Network Communication Market: Operation Overview



Based on components, the airport hub network communication market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Solutions comprise software such as Smartsky network, Iridium network, SITA connect, AirportHub, etc. Services include wireless services such as air traffic control (ATC), logistics, dispatch, passenger flow control, autonomous operating baggage systems for airports and airlines, and other IoT applications.

Based on geography, the airport hub network communication market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. According to the airport hub network communication market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2023 to 2028.

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation sector in Asia Pacific is contributing ~US$ 1 trillion to its GDP. Governments of Asia Pacific countries are focused on building new infrastructure, expansion projects, and introducing cost-effective solutions in the sector. Several market players are focused on implementing airport hub network communication solutions to manage air traffic, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the safety of the airport and airline operations. In addition, according to IATA, the airlines across the region experienced a 283.1% increase in international air traffic in March 2023 compared to March 2022 due to the ease of travel restrictions. Furthermore, the passenger capacity increased by 161.5%, and the load factor grew by 26.8% for the same period. Such increased air traffic was also due to a rise in disposable incomes and a surge in travel and tourism activities in the region, which contributed to the demand for efficient airport hub network communication solutions to manage the traffic. All these factors are propelling the airport hub network communication market growth.





Furthermore, in November 2022, Airports Council International announced its plans to construct ~300 airports across the globe, of which 57% will be built in Asia Pacific. In addition, the region is focused on expanding its existing airports and developing new ones. For instance, the Noida International Airport is expected to expand and start its operations by September 2024. Thus, such development projects are increasing the demand for airport hub network communication solutions for smooth and effective operations and communication between airport and airline authorities to coordinate and manage airport traffic. Thus, all the aforementioned factors contribute propel Asia Pacific airport hub network communication market share.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China was the world’s second-largest civil aerospace and aviation services market in April 2023. As of December 2021, China had 248 transport airports with 7 under-construction airports. As per the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the country plans to expand its domestic flight operations and restore international air travel from 2023 to 2025 to cater to the increased number of air passengers during the post-pandemic phase.

In addition, air passenger count in China increased by 5.9% in 2021 compared to 2020. Therefore, the CAAC planned to construct new airports to handle increased air passengers; China is expected to establish ~270 airports by 2025. In addition, according to Oliver Wyman, LLC, the fleet size of China is expected to rise from 3,821 in 2023 to 6,321 by 2033. The launch of new airports and greater fleet size in the country require network communication solutions for facilitating contact between the airport and airline management authorities, which fuels the airport hub network communication market share in China.





