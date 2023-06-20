CIRI Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is pleased to report that, at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29, 2023, 13 nominees were elected as Directors. Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. continues as Chair for the second of his two-year term and is joined by four new Directors: Kevin Hallahan, Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations, Linamar Corporation; Jennifer McCaughey, Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd.; Scott Parsons, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc. and Curtis Pelletier, Director, Investor Relations, Graham Corporation.



“It gives me great pleasure to announce that four accomplished individuals – Kevin, Jennifer, Scott and Curtis – will be joining the CIRI Board. They bring extensive investor relations and capital markets expertise that will be an asset to the organization as we work together to advance the investor relations profession,” commented Adam Borgatti, Chair, CIRI Board.

Kevin Hallahan, CPA, CMA has led IR at Linamar Corporation since 2019 and is the Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations. He has had the opportunity to experience a very broad range of functions and projects over his career, including marketing, sales, strategy development and M&A. As the voice of the shareholder, Mr. Hallahan has been the primary internal advocate for ESG and sustainability matters.

Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI is an IR professional with over 25 years of experience, currently serving as the Director of Investor Relations at Calian Group Ltd. She has held investor relations roles in several public corporations, including TC Transcontinental, Bombardier and Resolute Forest Products. Ms. McCaughey has also done investor relations consulting for several publicly listed companies. She started her career as a sell-side analyst at Cormark Securities and worked in financial consulting at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen. Ms. McCaughey was presented with the Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations by CIRI in 2014 and named CIRI Fellow in 2021.

Scott Parsons, CFA has nearly 20 years of capital markets, finance and investor relations experience, primarily in the mining industry. This includes 10 years working in investor relations at Alamos Gold where he was appointed Vice President, Investor Relations in 2015 and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations since the start of 2023. Over this time, Mr. Parsons has overseen all of Alamos Gold’s investor relations activities as well as contributing to several other areas of the Company, including serving as a member of its corporate development committee. Prior to joining Alamos Gold, Scott was an Equity Research Associate and Analyst in the mining group at TD Securities.

Curtis Pelletier is the Director of Investor Relations at Graham Corporation. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, capital markets and regulatory disclosure across a broad range of industries. Prior to joining Graham, he held progressively senior investor relations positions with Alberta based publicly listed companies including Canadian Western Bank and Parallel Energy Trust. Between 2017-2022, Curtis served as the Chief Compliance Officer for Gracorp Capital Advisors Ltd. having managed the organization’s regulatory compliance and exempt market activity.

The following individuals will serve as Directors of CIRI:

Adam Borgatti, CFA, CPIR, ICD.D Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Aecon Group Inc. Alison Dwoskin, CPIR Director, Investor Relations, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. David Frost Partner, McCarthy Tetrault LLP Lisa Greatrix, CPA Board Member, Neighbourly Pharmacy Kevin Hallahan, CPA, CMA Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations, Linamar Corporation Marc Lepage, CPIR Vice President, Business Development, GFG Resources Inc. Yvette Lokker President & CEO, CIRI Claire Mahaney Lyon, CFA President, Real Asset Strategies Inc. Jennifer McCaughey, F.CIRI Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. Scott Parsons, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Alamos Gold Inc. Stacey Pavlova, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, Faraday Copper Corp. Curtis Pelletier Director, Investor Relations, Graham Corporation Quentin Weber, CPIR Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, WSP Global Inc.

The Board looks forward to engaging with fellow members and continuing to deliver value through professional development events, resources networking opportunities and issues education and advocacy.

Janet Craig, Founding Partner, Endeavour IR; Laurie Gaborit, Vice President, Investor Relations, Doré Copper Mining Corp. & Corporate Director; Meghan MacNicol, Director, Corporate Access, TD Securities; Nathalie Megann, CPIR, former Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, Chorus Aviation Inc.; and Ashley Nuell, CPIR, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. are retiring from the Board. These individuals have dedicated their time volunteering for the organization and have made a tremendous contribution.

“I want to thank our outgoing Board members – Janet, Laurie, Meghan, Nathalie and Ashley – for their active involvement on the CIRI Board. They have been instrumental in advancing CIRI’s mandate and their counsel will be missed,” said Adam Borgatti, Chair, CIRI Board of Directors.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

