Holman Appoints Chris Conroy as Chief Executive Officer

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holman, a global automotive services organization, today announced that it has appointed Chris Conroy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Carl Ortell will take on a new role as Vice Chair of the Holman Board. Ortell, along with Mindy Holman and the entire Board of Directors, will continue to shape the organization’s strategic vision, supporting Conroy and his executive leadership team as the company prepares to embark on its second century in business.

“For the last eight years, it has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of Holman, guiding this extraordinary organization along an incredible journey, and together, achieving many truly remarkable accomplishments,” said Carl Ortell. “As President and COO, Chris demonstrated a profound understanding of the evolving needs of our various customers as well as the opportunities – and challenges – on the horizon for our business. This keen business acumen along with his innate ability to inspire those around him will be invaluable to our business as we begin the next chapter of the Holman story.”

Throughout his nearly 30-year career with Holman, Conroy has held a number of senior leadership roles across the organization, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer. During his impressive tenure, Conroy has provided exceptional leadership and displayed an unwavering dedication to Holman’s long-standing core values and principles, overseeing a period of unprecedented success for the global automotive services organization.

In his new role as Chief Executive Officer, Conroy will look to build upon and strengthen the company’s unique collection of competencies, forge new opportunities for sustained growth, foster innovative automotive and mobility solutions for Holman’s customers, and continue to deliver on the organization’s promise to provide a rewarding career and a better life for every employee and their family.

“Since the day my grandfather Steward Holman founded our business in 1924 as a single Ford dealership, Holman’s success and growth has been built on a steadfast commitment to always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and our communities,” said Mindy Holman, Chair of the Board, Holman. “Carl has championed this philosophy throughout his career and, along with Chris and his leadership team, has fostered a workplace culture that allows it to continue to flourish. As Carl transitions to his new role and with Chris at the helm as CEO, our organization is incredibly well positioned to continue driving what’s right.”

Conroy and Ortell will work closely together over the remainder of 2023 to complete the CEO transition process by the beginning of next year. For additional information, please visit www.Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began nearly a century ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 6,500 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive-centric services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; vehicle fabrication and upfitting; component manufacturing and productivity solutions; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

