Animal Feed Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s animal feed protein Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $275.3 billion in 2022 to $290.2 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. Further, the market will reach $343.45 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%. The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal feed protein market in 2022.



The growing demand for meat products is anticipated to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the animal feed protein industry. Animal feed protein is essential for enhancing the protein content in animal feed, which helps in building muscle mass, maintaining animal health, and improving the quality of meat, milk, and eggs.

Major animal feed protein companies are Hamlet Protein A/S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CHS Inc., Nordic Soya Oy, ACrescent Biotech, Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., CJ Selecta, Unibio Group, and Kerry Group plc.

In terms of key trends, product innovation is gaining prominence among major companies in the animal feed protein industry. These companies are actively developing innovative solutions to enhance their market position.

For example, BASF SE, a German-based chemical company, introduced Natupulse, an enzyme product for animal feed, in December 2021. This product improves feed digestibility, reduces digesta viscosity, and enhances nutrient utilization, making animal protein production more sustainable and cost-effective.

The global animal feed protein market is segmented as -

1) By Product: Plant Protein, Animal Protein, Alternative Protein

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood, Equine

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

