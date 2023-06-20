Oil Water Separator Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Oil Water Separator Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s oil water separator Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $8.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. Further, the global oil water separator market will reach $10.6 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 4%. Europe held the largest oil-water separator market share in 2022.



One of the key drivers of the oil-water separator industry's growth is accelerated industrialization. This process involves the transformation of an economy reliant on manual labor into an industrial society driven by machine labor. As countries transition from agricultural-based economies to ones focused on advanced mechanical mass production, industrial byproducts are often discharged into water. Oil-water separators play a crucial role in purifying these byproducts.

Major oil water separator market includes companies are renowned companies such as Alfa Laval AB, ZCL Composites Inc., Filtration Group Industrial, Containment Solutions Inc., Parkson Corporation, HydroFloTech, Saint Dizier Environment, Freytech Inc., PS International., Genoil Inc., Kanagawa Kiki Kogyo Co.Ltd., and Mahle GmbH.

The oil-water separator market is witnessing a key trend of product innovation. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

For example, in September 2022, Walker Filtration, a UK-based manufacturer specializing in compressed air, oil, gas, and vacuum purification technologies, launched the SmartSep Oil Water Separator. This product is specifically designed for condensate processing, utilizing advanced filtering and sensing technologies to refine hydrocarbon condensate for safe disposal. The SmartSep incorporates organoclay filter cartridges and easy-to-change polypropylene bags, capable of achieving an oil trace as low as 5 ppm. Its adaptable design accommodates diverse flows and climates of compressed air production systems, ensuring excellent filtration for environmental protection and clean condensate suitable for disposal.

The global oil water separator market is segmented as -

1) By Type: Above Ground, Below Ground, Marine, API Series-Based Separators, Enhanced Gravity-Based Separators, Pressure-Rated Separators

2) By Technology: Gravity, Bioremediation, Electrochemical, Centrifugal, Coalescing

3) By Application: Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Defense, Other Applications

The oil water separator market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global oil-water separator market, highlighting its projected growth, key drivers, major players, product innovation trends, and regional dynamics. The report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the current market trends, growth potential, and competitive landscape of the oil-water separator industry. By shedding light on key factors driving market growth and highlighting innovative developments, this report assists stakeholders in navigating the evolving market dynamics and seizing opportunities for business expansion and sustainable development.

