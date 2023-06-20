DriveThru Urgent Care launches game-changing approach to help patients get better faster

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, DriveThru Urgent Care — by Viral Solutions — will usher in a groundbreaking era of healthcare by treating patients with time-sensitive medical needs in the comfort of their own cars. DriveThru Urgent Care, the first practice in the nation to present the concept at this scale, will transform the urgent care experience by delivering modern, convenient, and accessible urgent care medicine in a drive-through setting.



Created by the veteran ER team behind Viral Solutions, which tested and vaccinated millions during the COVID-19 crisis, DriveThru Urgent Care brings radical efficiency to every aspect of quality urgent care. This improved level of access makes healthcare easy, breaking down barriers and meeting patients where they are so they can receive the timely treatment they need without delay and get better faster.

“While serving on the frontline of the pandemic, we had to think differently while serving nearly 4 million patients,” says DriveThru Urgent Care co-founder, Dr. Ben Lefkove. “We not only saw the need for something like DriveThru Urgent Care, but we are now able to take the lessons we’ve learned and build a remarkably better urgent care concept amid the new normal.”

DriveThru Urgent Care is retooling the entire process, from check-in to discharge to prescription fulfillment. The practice can treat all non-life-threatening conditions patients typically seek at urgent care locations, from abdominal pain and eye infections to sprains and minor cuts and lacerations. DriveThru Urgent Care will put a special emphasis on treating and testing for seasonal respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, and strep throat. The breadth of conditions DriveThru Urgent Care can treat includes:

*Abscess Incision and Drainage *Sore Throat *Acute Rash *Allergic Reactions *Upper Respiratory Allergic Reactions *Asthma *Skin Infections *Pink Eye *COVID-19 *Ear Infection in Children *Head Injury + Concussion *Flu Vaccine *Flu *Laceration Care *Medication Refill *Sexually Transmitted Diseases *Sinus Inflammation *Strep Throat *Toothache *Upper Respiratory Infection *Urinary Tract infection

Providers have the ability to utilize state-of-the-art medical equipment while the patient remains in the vehicle. For more extensive examination and when handling sensitive medical issues, providers can treat patients inside the facility, which features multiple exam rooms and an X-ray machine.



After diagnosis, patients can get the most common medications on site without a separate trip to the pharmacy.

“Time is precious, and our ultimate goal is to reimagine urgent care so patients can get better faster,” says co-founder, physician assistant Ron Sanders. “We truly believe DriveThru Urgent Care patients will be experiencing a type of efficiency, convenience, and compassion like never before.”

Viral Solutions will serve as the parent company and fold its services into DriveThru Urgent Care.

The flagship DriveThru Urgent Care location will be located at 1605 Howell Mill Road N.W., Atlanta. The hours will be 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. daily.

About DriveThru Urgent Care

