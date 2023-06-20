Global People Counting System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's People Counting System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s people counting system Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $1.3 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 18%. Further, the market will reach $3.05 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 17%. North America held the largest people counting system market share in 2022,



One of the driving factors behind the growth of the people counting system industry is the increasing number of smart city projects worldwide. Smart cities utilize information and communication technology (ICT) to enhance operational efficiency and provide improved infrastructure and services to residents. People counting sensors play a vital role in these initiatives, as they collect data on citizens, peak hours, and other relevant information, which is then used to optimize infrastructure and public services.

Learn More In-Depth On The People Counting System Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/people-counting-system-global-market-report

Major people counting system companies are FLIR Systems Inc., Axis Communications AB, Iris-GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Eurotech SpA, V-Count Inc., Traf-Sys Inc., RetailNext Inc., ShopperTrak Rct Corp., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., and Koninklijke Philips NV.

A key trend in the people counting system market is the development of video-based counting systems. Leading companies in the market are introducing innovative solutions in this space to maintain their competitive edge.

For example, V-Count, a US-based visitor analytics technology manufacturer, launched the Ultima-AI people counting sensor in December 2020. This state-of-the-art product employs advanced 3D active stereo vision technology, AI-based target tracking, and delivers exceptional counting accuracy, making it suitable for various applications such as queue management, gender and age recognition, zone counting, heatmap analysis, and real-time occupancy monitoring.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global People Counting System Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9409&type=smp

The global people counting system market is segmented -

1) By Type: Unidirectional, Bidirectional

2) By Offering: Hardware, Software

3) By Mounting Platform: Ceiling, Wall, Floor

4) By Technology: Infrared Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video-based Technology, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Retail, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls, Transportation, Hospitality, Corporate, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Other End Users

The people counting system market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth, key drivers, industry trends, major players, and regional dynamics. The market is expected to witness significant expansion, driven by factors such as increasing smart city projects worldwide and the development of video-based counting systems. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the role of smart city initiatives in driving market growth and emphasizes the importance of accurate people counting systems in optimizing infrastructure and public services.

People Counting System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the people counting system market size, people counting system market segments, people counting system market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database