SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires Northlynn Mini-Storage in Seattle MSA

Seattle, WA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its growth in the Pacific Northwest, SecureSpace is pleased to announce the acquisition of Northlynn Mini-Storage in the Lynnwood area of Seattle, WA.

Located at 15620 Highway 99, in front of which 30,000 vehicles pass by daily, the 57,700 NRSF facility contains 100% ground-floor units consisting of drive-up and interior units, and two dozen rentable parking spaces. A substantial renovation is planned, designed to enhance appeal for the 134,000 people living within three miles of the store. The property will be rebranded as SecureSpace Self Storage Lynnwood.

“SecureSpace Lynnwood represents our eighth store in the Seattle MSA, strategically located between SecureSpace Everett to the north and SecureSpace Lake City to the south,” said SecureSpace's Managing Director, Nathan McElmurry. “The pending makeover will pair nicely with the Lynnwood Link Extension of Seattle's light rail, slated for opening next summer to serve an estimated 50,000 new riders. The robust multifamily pipeline in the immediate area lends further credence to the transformation underway in this growing neighborhood.”

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style and SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – will be installed. This upgrade includes AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform. High-speed free Wi-Fi access will be added to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facility.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately, allowing guests to fully lease a unit online and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean and regularly serviced by pest control professionals for tenants' peace of mind.

SecureSpace Lynnwood is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





