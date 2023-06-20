Festi hf.: Óðinn Árnason appointed managing director at Festi fasteignir ehf.

English Icelandic

Óðinn Árnason has been appointed managing director at Festi fasteignir and will be a member of the Festi hf. management team. He will assume the position as of 1 September 2023.

Óðinn comes to Festi from Stefnir hf., where he has worked as a fund manager since 2017. He retired as a fund manager at Stefnir today. Previously he worked as a fund manager at Stapi Pension Fund, in real estate and market analysis at Kaupthing Sverige AB and as a broker at Sparisjóðabankinn. Óðinn has a master´s degree in Real Estate management and financial services from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. Óðinn also holds a degree in sustainable investments from PRI Academy and in securities trading from Reykjavík University.

Festi fasteignir ehf. is a real estate company owned by Festi, which is the parent company of N1, Krónan, ELKO and Bakkinn Vöruhús. The number of properties owned by the group is 87 and their total size is around 95 thousand square meters.

"Festi fasteignir is a key unit within the Group, so it is a pleasure to have a man as able and experienced as Óðinn to lead the Company. We are looking forward to the further development of the Group´s real estate operations with the intention of making even better use of opportunities for value creation through the properties and plots that belong to the Company. We look forward to the cooperation", says Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi.