Nox Health Closes Acquisition of Somryst, the Only FDA-Cleared Digital Insomnia Treatment, From Pear Therapeutics

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health, a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Somryst, the first and only FDA-approved prescription digital therapeutic that delivers effective, first-line treatment for adults with chronic insomnia. The addition of Somryst expands Nox Health’s comprehensive suite of tools and programs that address a critical and growing demand for sleep care management for populations suffering from chronic conditions. With proven outcomes, Somryst is highly effective and perfectly aligns with Nox Health's mission of transforming the way people sleep.



Sleep disorders represent an important, foundational, but remediable gap in care for people living with chronic conditions. According to the NIH, sleep deprivation is linked to many chronic health problems, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression.[1] Chronic insomnia, one of the most common sleep disorders, is highly prevalent and affects approximately 30% of the general population.[2] With insomnia, people have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep or getting good quality sleep.

“Today, Nox Health provides the only value-based and outcomes-focused sleep care management program for people suffering from chronic conditions,” said Sigurjon Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. “By integrating Somryst into our programs for employers, health plans and health systems, Nox Health will not only be able to substantially increase the rates of adoption and adherence to sleep therapies for millions of people suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea and other sleep disorders, but also measurably reduce the total cost of healthcare.”

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health’s delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement.

For more information on Nox Health, please visit www.noxhealth.com.

