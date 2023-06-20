IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2023FR0010259150260111.72AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2023FR0010259150960111.40CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2023FR0010259150588111.57TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2023FR00102591502,892111.57XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2023FR0010259150808111.08AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2023FR00102591501,143111.13CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2023FR0010259150669111.22TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/06/2023FR00102591503,430111.15XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2023FR0010259150659111.15AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2023FR00102591501,148111.04CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2023FR0010259150398111.14TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/06/2023FR00102591504,195111.03XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/06/2023FR00102591501,034110.72AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/06/2023FR00102591501,504110.67CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/06/2023FR0010259150584110.65TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/06/2023FR00102591504,678110.57XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2023FR0010259150210111.17AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2023FR0010259150387111.89CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2023FR0010259150223112.19TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/06/2023FR00102591501,947112.10XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL27,717111.13 


Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 2023