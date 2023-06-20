IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|260
|111.72
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|960
|111.40
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|588
|111.57
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,892
|111.57
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|808
|111.08
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,143
|111.13
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|669
|111.22
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|3,430
|111.15
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|659
|111.15
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,148
|111.04
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|398
|111.14
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,195
|111.03
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,034
|110.72
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,504
|110.67
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|584
|110.65
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|4,678
|110.57
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|210
|111.17
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|387
|111.89
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|223
|112.19
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,947
|112.10
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|27,717
|111.13
Attachment