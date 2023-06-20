RIBER: Report on the Combined General Meeting from June 20, 2023

French English

Report on the Combined General Meeting from June 20, 2023



Bezons, June 20, 2023 – 6pm – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, brought today its shareholders together for its Combined Annual General Meeting, chaired by Ms. Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman of the Company's Supervisory Board.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2022

The General Meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Cash payout released for payment on July 5

The General Meeting approved the appropriation of earnings for 2022 and a payout drawn against the “issue premium” account for 0.05 euros per share: The ex-dividend date will be July 3, 2023, followed by payment on July 5, 2023.

Terms of office renewed, and new Supervisory Board member appointed

The General Meeting renewed the terms of Messrs. Didier Cornardeau et Nicolas Grandjean.

The General Meeting also appointed Ms. Sylviane Troadec as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Her experience, her knowledge of the challenges facing the industrial sector and her ESG expertise will enhance the skills of the Supervisory Board and support the Company's sustainable development strategy.

The Supervisory Board now has seven members, including two women. Seventy-one percent of the members are independent.

Other resolutions

RIBER's shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, which included:

The statutory auditors’ special report on regulated commitments,

The total annual compensation for the Supervisory Board members for the 2023 fiscal year,

The authorization for the Executive Board to carry out transactions on the Company's shares,

The authorization for the Executive Board to reduce the capital by canceling treasury stock held by the Company,

Supervisory Board’s decisions

Following the General Meeting, the Supervisory Board met, renewed Ms. Annie Geoffroy’s term of office as Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board and confirmed Mr. Nicolas Grandjean’s term of office as Vice-Chairman.

The Supervisory Board defined the composition of its committees. From now on:

The Audit Committee comprises Ms. Annie Geoffroy, Mr. Pierre-Yves Kielwasser, Mr. Jean-Christophe Eloy and Mr. Didier Cornardeau, its Chairman.

The Appointments and Compensation Committee comprises Mr. Bernard Raboutet, Mr. Nicolas Grandjean and Ms. Sylviane Troadec, its Chairwoman.

The CSR Committee comprises Mr. Bernard Raboutet, Mr. Jean-Christophe Eloy and Ms. Sylviane Troadec, its Chairwoman.





Biography of the new Supervisory Board member

Sylviane Troadec, 58, has over 35 years' experience in HR, management systems and business unit management in small, medium and large companies in various sectors. She began her career in 1986 at the Institut National de l'Hygiène et du Nettoyage Industriel (training) as head of training, before joining in 1990 Veolia and its subsidiary specializing in industrial cleaning as head of Training and Quality. In 1997, she joined Cegetel (mobile telephony) as Quality and Projects Manager. From 2001 to 2023, she was a member of the Executive Committee of Paprec (collection and recycling of industrial and household waste); as Human Resources Director, then Deputy Director, she deployed the Group's social policy in a multi-site, industrial and service context. An expert member of Afaq, Sylviane Troadec was Chairwoman of the Social Commission of Federec, the French federation of recycling companies, from 2019 to 2023.

Sylviane Troadec is a graduate of the University of Paris XII (UPEC) and holds a master’s degree in AES (Economic and Social Administration) and a 3rd Cycle in HR.

The Company would like to thank the shareholders who took part in this General Meeting. The quorum conditions and detailed voting results will be available soon on the French version of the Company’s website (www.riber.com)

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER: Christian Dupont| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment