New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469574/?utm_source=GNW



Just before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines were aggressively expanding their global networks and adding several new aircraft to their fleet every year. However, the situation changed in 2020 and 2021 due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, as several pilots have lost their jobs due to the grounding of airline fleets to curb the spread of the virus. Nevertheless, things are expected to come to normalcy by 2023. Subsequently, the demand for pilots may return to the pre-crisis levels, albeit slowly, in the first half of the forecast period.



The aviation industry witnessed a growing global pilot demand over the years, which, in turn, has led to the high demand for training aircraft and simulators in flight schools. On the other hand, many airlines are facing pilot shortage issues, which are affecting their daily operations. Generally, flights with a duration of more than 12 hours require a team of four pilots. However, several airlines are still operating such long-haul routes with three pilots due to a shortage of pilots. The unavailability of trained pilots to cater to the ever-growing demand is expected to generate demand for pilot training globally.



Civil Aviation Flight Training & Simulation Market Trends



Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



By aircraft type, the fixed-wing segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is further expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The procurement of new aircraft for both commercial and general aviation created a pilot shortage over the years. Although the pandemic has resulted in a drop in pilot demand, the long-term demand for commercial aircraft pilots remains strong. As per Boeing’s 2022 edition of the Pilot & Technician Outlook, the global demand for pilots is projected to be around 602,000 during the next couple of decades. The demand for pilots fostered the establishment of several flight training institutes across the world, which procure flight simulation and training equipment to provide certified training services to aviation aspirants. Though the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in pilot furloughing in 2020 and 2021, airlines are now focusing on long-term growth strategies and have re-started collaborating with pilot training schools to obtain airline-specific training for the pilots. For instance in July 2022, Aircalin (New Caledonia) secured a contract with Airbus Asia Training Centre (AATC) to provide flight crew training for its A320 and A330 pilots.. Such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the fixed-wing aircraft segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The North American region held the largest market share mainly due to a large aviation market in the US. Air passenger traffic in the country increased at a rapid pace in the past decade, which has also generated the need for airlines to expand in terms of fleet size and new routes. According to the FAA, the total number of pilots in the United States has drastically reduced since 1990. However, in the last few years, the number improved, with 103,879 commercial pilots serving the airlines in the United States in 2021. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in furloughing of pilots in the region in the last two years, a great demand for pilots in the region is anticipated in the latter half of the forecast period. Also according to CAE Inc, The region is projected to require around 85,000 new pilots to cater to the airline industry. Voluntary departures, fleet modifications, and the rapid rise in domestic travel demand created a significant demand upsurge for pilot training in the upcoming years. Hence, several airlines have taken measures to increase their pilot training capabilities. Airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have reported that they have ramped up the pilot training to help pilots return to service as quickly as possible. Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the civil aviation flight training and simulation market.



Civil Aviation Flight Training & Simulation Industry Overview



The civil aviation flight training and simulation market is moderately fragmented. CAE Inc. is the market leader mainly due to its huge geographical presence and brand image. L3Harris Technologies Inc., TRU Simulation + Training Inc., FlightSafety International Inc., and The Boeing Company are also some of the other prominent players in the market. Simulation and training providers and equipment manufacturers constantly strive to build brand reputation and reach out to geographic extremes to attract more customers. Flight schools are looking for long-term collaborations with airlines and aircraft operators for pilot training programs, which may help them make sustainable revenues for longer durations. There is a growing demand for simulators that can be re-configured or possibly upgraded to support newer aircraft models, and the focus on manufacturing such simulators will drive the growth of the players during the forecast period.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469574/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________