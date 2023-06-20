Primacorp Ventures Continues to Support Refugees and Newcomers, Affirming Commitment to Mental Health Programs

Calgary, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On World Refugee Day, Primacorp Ventures proudly announces its substantial contribution to a refugee mental health program in partnership with the Catholic Calgary Immigration Society (CCIS).

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting refugees in their transition to their new homes, Primacorp Ventures has made significant strides in empowering and assisting refugees. Since 2021, over 100 students have been granted access to bursaries for educational programs, and over 4,000 refugees have received accommodation and nutritious meals through collaborations with CCIS and IRCC.

Primacorp Ventures reaffirms its dedication by pledging $60,000 for the second consecutive year to the Centre for Refugee Resilience. This partnership aims to provide accessible, culturally-appropriate services that address trauma and support immigrants, refugees, and their families. The public can find more information about the Centre for Refugee Resilience at ccisab.ca.

Refugees often face mental health challenges from their traumatic experiences before and during displacement. Primacorp Ventures aims to contribute to their overall well-being and successful integration into Canadian society by focusing on mental health support.

"Nurturing refugee mental health is paramount," says Najib Rae, Vice President of Business and Strategy at Primacorp Ventures. "Investing in these programs positively impacts individuals and their families and creates a ripple effect within our communities. It fosters a more inclusive and supportive society, enabling refugees to rebuild their lives and become integral contributors to Canada's social and economic fabric. In addition, we are proud to announce that by the end of 2023, Primacorp Ventures will provide $5 million in scholarships to refugees, further empowering them on their journey to success."

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Primacorp Ventures for their past contributions to this vital initiative and for their ongoing commitment," expresses Gordana Radan, CEO of CCIS. "Their support has been instrumental in the success of this project, aiding refugees in their transition to Canadian society."

One refugee shared their testimonial, emphasizing the program's transformative effect on their journey toward Canadian integration - "I changed a lot and learned ways to cope better. The program coordinator helped me remember how to prioritize my emotions. She helped me focus on my well-being and reminded me how to take care of myself even while being a mom."

As Primacorp Ventures continues its unwavering support for refugees and newcomers, they stand united with refugees, reaffirming the commitment to a brighter, more inclusive future.

