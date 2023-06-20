The Global Facial Injectable Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469114/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, generated $3,998 million revenue in 2022. Around 727 million individuals are 65 years of age or older, globally, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Additionally, there are increasingly more people in their 50s and older. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing popularity of facial injectables among men, growing demand for aesthetic procedures, and possible side effects of facial injectables.



The fact that more men are anticipated to use facial-type injectables in the next years is one of the most distinctive and pervasive trends currently seen in the market. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that this specific trend will favorably impact market expansion. During the forecast period, the male population is anticipated to embrace a variety of fillers, including dermal fillers and botulinum toxin. Aesthetic procedures are in greater demand nowadays due to several elements that have been developed, as well as increased awareness. Furthermore, there has been a significant rise in disposable income as economic progress occurs worldwide in developing nations. As a result, an increasing number of people are using various filler injections to enhance their aesthetic appearance.



However, Despite a significant and ongoing rise in demand for aesthetic operations like fillers and botulinum toxin, several obstacles limit market expansion. For instance, these procedures can have unpleasant side effects like pain, bruising, bumps, lumps, swelling at the injection site, infection, and redness. Additionally, if the facial injectable is injected into a blood vessel, it has occasionally resulted in rare but severe side effects, including eyesight loss, blurred vision, scarring, and blindness.



Cosmetic surgery offices and dermatology practices noticed a considerable rise in virtual consultations during the lockdown. As more regions abolish COVID-19 restrictions, this unmet demand is predicted to manifest in large numbers. In light of this, it can be stated that COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market initially but has been witnessing speedy recovery and significant growth since 2021.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is segmented into collagen & PMMA microspheres, hyaluronic acid (HA), botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), and others. The hyaluronic acid (HA) segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The ability of hyaluronic acid (HA) to keep moisture in the skin and give it a healthier appearance is widely established. Hyaluronic acid’s moisture-binding ability helps increase and maintain the essential moisture that keeps the skin plump. Glycosaminoglycans such as hyaluronic acid (HA) support the maintenance of stable, protected, and continuously renewing skin. In the fluid around joints and the eyes, HA is more concentrated.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into facial line correction, lip augmentation, face lift, acne scar treatment, lipoatrophy treatment and others. In 2022, the facial line segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. This development is attributable to the rising popularity of facial injectables for cosmetic operations, including treating facial wrinkles, lip lines, and facial lines, to mention a few. The market is anticipated to rise due to rising disposable income and increased awareness of cosmetic procedures.



End-use Outlook



By end-use, the market is bifurcated into medSpa, dermatology clinics, and hospitals. In 2022, the medSpa segment held the highest revenue share in the market. A medspa is a place where cosmetic procedures are carried out under the guidance of a qualified doctor. These facilities offer non-invasive procedures like face injections, skin rejuvenation, non-invasive body contouring, and laser treatments, all carried out by qualified specialists. These establishments must adhere to all governmental regulations and requirements and must be owned by physicians.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market with the maximum revenue share. Over the projected period, the huge elderly populations in the U.S. and Canada are anticipated to fuel demand for facial injectables. The market’s expansion is also fueled by the introduction of new products by major market players in North America. The population between the ages of 25 and 65 has grown, and this age group is more prone to skin disorders such as skin wrinkling.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Suneva Medical, Inc., Medytox Inc., Sinclair Pharma Ltd., Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited (Bloomage International Investment Group), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Galderma S.A., and Allergan PLC (AbbVie, Inc.).



Strategies Deployed in Facial Injectable Market



Oct-2022: Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. took over SoftFil, a French brand specializing in aesthetic medicine. By developing creative synergies between SoftFil and Prollenium’s brand Revanesse, the acquisition aimed to keep the brand’s identity and independence, while strengthening its international presence.



Feb-2022: Merz Aesthetics launched Radiesse Lidocaine injectable implant for deep injection for soft tissue augmentation. With this product launch, the company aimed to mark the first and only calcium hydroxylapatite offerings across the United States. Moreover, Radiesse Lidocaine is also the only injectable treatment approved by the FDA for the improvement of jawline contour.



Jan-2022: Galderma took over ALASTIN Skincare, a specialty aesthetics company. This acquisition aimed to improve the integrated dermatology platform of Galderma with the addition of a comprehensive range of scientifically proven solutions for daily skincare regimens.



Sep-2021: Galderma teamed up with Sofregen Medical, a medical device company pioneering the use of silk protein for tissue building and regeneration. The collaboration aimed to expand the company’s capabilities built on decades of science-based esthetics innovation and an innovative heritage in bio stimulator & hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers. In addition, this would allow immediate volume restoration and provide a structure that facilitates new tissue generation.



Apr-2021: Sinclair Pharma Ltd. revealed new Hyaluronic Acid (HA) filler MaiLi. The new HA filler provides supple volume, projection power, and elasticity while allowing for natural movement. In addition, MaiLi Extreme uses 24% less gel than the market leader’s product to achieve the same volumizing effect.



Jan-2021: Merz Aesthetics teamed up with Candela Medical, an American laser company. Following this collaboration, the companies would work on expanding their product offerings along with complying with the demands of patients for full-spectrum aesthetic care.



Apr-2020: Sinclair Pharma Limited received approval from Health Canada for the InstaLift, a non-surgical procedure that elevates and repositions facial tissue. With this approval, the brand enters the Canadian market for the first time, further demonstrating its dominance within the aesthetics industry.



Apr-2019: Merz introduced Belotero Revive, a dermal filler product containing a unique combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol. The new product is developed to enhance hydration, elasticity, and firmness of the skin and to eliminate the appearance of fine lines. Through this product launch, the company would offer physicians a new dermal injectable that can be utilized for early intervention as well as beautification; to assist fulfills the unique needs of individual patients.



