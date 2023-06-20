The Global Embedded Finance Market size is expected to reach $384.8 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 30.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Finance Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Business Model, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469112/?utm_source=GNW

When a company uses embedded banking, it may access the same banking features on a single platform that streamlines and simplifies the banking experience. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing smartphone and internet penetration, technological advancements supporting market growth, and a potential risk of embedded lending is taking on excessive loans.



The spread of smartphones & internet connectivity has been a major driver of the market’s development. The demand for financial services delivered via mobile devices will increase as more people access these technologies. In recent years, the expanding acceptance of mobile wallets and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are clear indications of this trend. Technically, developing specialized services became simpler with the shift from mono-core architectures to microservices and containers. The same banks will have an easier time accepting the idea of offering their services as embedded finance products to other businesses if they eventually move all their IT systems to specialized services and APIs. As a result, businesses seeking to incorporate embedded finance products into their ecosystem are starting to view payment services as a collection of modules put together by additional businesses.



However, although these interactive financial tools have many advantages, there are also some drawbacks. Consumers may feel compelled to take greater risks with smaller loans as credit becomes more widely available. These fees might add up over time, particularly if the consumer owns more than one. They can then discover they have more debt than anticipated and stop making payments.



Based on type, the market is segmented into embedded payment, embedded insurance, embedded investment, embedded lending, and embedded banking. In 2022, the embedded payment segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. Traditional invoicing techniques are replaced with embedded payments, which give firms a quicker and more effective means to receive payments. These payments not only give customers access to other funding sources, but they also make shopping simpler for them, leading to better levels of pleasure and loyalty. Businesses can anticipate higher income and improved brand loyalty as a result. As a result, it is anticipated to fuel segment growth over the forecast period.



By business model, the market is fragmented into B2B, B2C, B2B2B, and B2B2C. The B2C segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The rising popularity of B2C embedded finance is responsible for the segment’s expansion. The rise in adoption can be related to companies need to offer clients a seamless experience and boost income by supplying cutting-edge financial goods and services. In addition, several e-commerce businesses are also engaged in providing embedded finance services, including wallet payment services and buy now, pay later.



On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into retail, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, travel & entertainment, and others. In 2022, the retail segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Online retailers started providing their own financial services and goods at the point of sale, including individualized credit options, insurance, cards & accounts, and more. These products’ accessibility and convenience prompted an inevitable shift in what customers expected. When projecting the future of retail, embedded finance has the ability to completely transform the industry by enabling companies to forge closer connections with their clients while boosting sales and utilizing data-driven business models. As a result, the market is growing in this segment.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the maximum revenue share. The expansion of the regional market is anticipated to be fuelled by the presence of significant market players throughout the region. Additionally, to speed up the adoption of embedded finance, startups in the region are engaged in fundraising operations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stripe, Inc., Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners), Zopa Bank Limited, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc. (Payrix Solutions, LLC), Transcard Payments, LLC, Fluenccy Pty Ltd., Cybrid Technology Inc., Walnut Insurance Inc., Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, and Lendflow Inc.



Strategies deployed in Embedded Finance Market



May-2023: Stripe extended its partnership with Uber, a provider of mobility as a service/ride-hailing, food delivery/package delivery/couriers. With this expansion, Stripe became the global payments partner of Uber throughout many of its main markets including the UK, Malta, France, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and Australia, as it decreases payment costs and offers customers more ways to pay. With the help of Stripe’s Link and Financial Connections solutions, Uber customers can connect their bank accounts with Uber accounts instantly and securely without leaving the app, helping users to repeat purchases from the saved bank details.



Apr-2023: Finastra teamed up with Plaid, a provider of open finance, following which Plaid is integrated within Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform. The collaboration makes account verification tools available to financial institutions of all sizes within the Finastra ecosystem, making it simpler and more secure for customers to link their account data from their primary financial institution with external financial apps and services. This is done through Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud open APIs.



Mar-2023: Finastra International collaborated with Vemanti Group, a financial technology company, for establishing a Southeast Asian Neobank. The digital lender would serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a focus on the Vietnamese market, initially. In addition, Vemanti would utilize Finastra’s Fusion Essence core banking system as the basis for future products and services.



Mar-2023: Stripe collaborated with FreeNow, a provider of mobility service, for processing the latter company’s majority of payments in Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Portland, and Greece. Users will be able to book transport using a single sign-on across all FreeNow markets with the implementation of Stripe Connect, Stripe’s multiparty payment solution for platforms and marketplaces.



Feb-2023: Zopa took over DivideBuy, the ’buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) platform. This acquisition helped the company to launch BNPL 2.0, an evolution of BNPL that aims to deliver the simple, integrated product that customers love while also addressing some of the issues with affordability and responsible lending that have plagued the sector. The BNPL product will provide consumers with access to credit that is affordable while also offering clear protections.



Feb-2023: Finastra came into partnership with Integro Technologies, a division of Aurionpro, a pioneer in high-end lending platforms, for delivering Integro’s SmartLender Trade Limits solution beside its own Trade Innovation solution. Banks will be able to take advantage of end-to-end digitalization and control exposure risk throughout the trade finance process through the combination of SmartLender Trade Limits and Trade Innovation as a single offering.



Jan-2023: Finastra joined hands with XPAY, a flexible and secure online payment provider. Following the collaboration, the latter company would utilize Finastra’s Fusion Essence which would come pre-integrated with its payment gateways and Salt Edge’s Open Banking Compliance. To enable real-time fraud detection, Finastra’s Fusion Total Messaging system delivers SEPA payments that are checked against sanction lists and examined by artificial intelligence, powered by NetGuardians.



Nov-2022: Fortis Payment acquired Payment Logistics, a payment technology company for expanding its technology solutions portfolio. The acquisition brought a dozen of embedded payments partnerships, a team, as well as multiple cutting-edge solutions to Fortis.



Nov-2022: Finastra partnered with Jifiti, a provider of an end-to-end consumer financing solution for banks and lenders, for providing embedded finance capabilities to the financial institutions in the Finastra BaaS (Banking as a Service) ecosystem. Therefore, the banks would be able to offer financing offerings to consumers through merchants at point-of-sale, enhancing both the choice range for end users and the digital customer experience.



Oct-2022: Walnut Insurance partnered with Neo Financial, a Canadian Fintech company, for supporting their subscription-based credit card reward Bundles. Through their API-driven embedded insurance services that are connected with the Neo Card Bundles, Walnut’s embedded insurance offerings connect to Neo’s user community of over 1 million customers. With Neo’s new reward Bundles, users have the choice to sign up for particular insurance and reward plans based on their requirements and way of life, including vacation, regular spending, mobile protection, and health and wellness.



Sep-2022: Lendflow announced its partnership with SentiLink, an identity verification technology company, for helping customers in small and medium-sized businesses lending market fight financial crime. The partnership enabled Lendflow’s clients to automate and streamline the underwriting and onboarding of businesses and their owners.



Jun-2022: Lendflow signed a partnership with Inscribe, a company that helps finance organizations manage risks by enabling them to detect fraud, automate processes, and understand creditworthiness. The partnership aimed to take Inscribe’s AI-powered fraud detection and intelligent document automation to embedded finance. With Lendflow’s embedded credit infrastructure, fintech, lenders, and vertical SaaS platforms can build, embed, and launch credit products in days as compared to months. Inscribe will automatically detect fraud that is invisible to the human eye within seconds on any documents (bank statements, tax returns, etc.) submitted through Lendflow as part of the application or credit approval process. Inscribe will also parse, classify, and match data using the power of artificial intelligence for any documents.



Jun-2022: Finastra launched its embedded consumer lending solution for providing consumers at point-of-sale (POS) with access to traditional regulated lending options. This solution would make the buying process frictionless for delivering more options to consumers as well as an alternative to the Buy Now Pay Later approach, which is frequently inapplicable to high-value purchases.



May-2022: Lendflow introduced an application programming interface (API) for companies to create, embed, and release credit products. It helps to speed up the processing of small business loans, BNPL transactions, and credit card transactions. Lendflows’ products will provide a full solution for FinTechs and vertical SaaS businesses to provide better and more rapid loan services to support business growth. Customers will be able to customize decisioning workflows with the interface and low-code environment, which will lower data costs and enhance risk assessments.



May-2022: Transcard unveiled FreightX, a payment solution developed for addressing the specific requirements of the logistics and freight industry. The solution interacts with Mastercard Track, one of the first open-loop B2B business networks that streamlines and automates the transfer of payment-related data between buyers and suppliers around the globe. With the help of the FreightX end-to-end platform, carriers, shippers, and brokers can speed up payments inside their current digital ecosystems, increase liquidity by having easier access to secure financing, and save time by having payments and processes automated.



Apr-2022: Finastra signed a Banking as a Service collaboration with Microsoft for providing Small and Medium Enterprises with new lending options. This collaboration aims to help SME owners in accessing relevant and valuable business financing flawlessly and cooperatively. Users can unlock lending options within Microsoft Dynamics 365 without leaving their business management platform.



