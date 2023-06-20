CIRI Announces the 2023 Recipients for the Award for Excellence and the Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, is pleased to announce Isabelle Adjahi has been chosen as the 35th recipient of the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations and Christopher Haldane has been chosen as the 13th recipient of the Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations. These individuals were honoured at CIRI’s 36th Annual Investor Relations Conference.



Award for Excellence in Investor Relations

Isabelle Adjahi, F.CIRI is a highly regarded executive with over 25 years of investor relations experience. She is recognized for her tremendous contributions to CIRI and the organizations that she represents through multiple awards in investor relations from CIRI, IR Magazine and Brendon Woods.

Over her many years as a CIRI member, she has served on both the CIRI Quebec Chapter Executive and the CIRI National Board, has been a key contributor to CIRI’s Guide to Developing an Investor Relation Program, 2020 and is always willing to share her passion for and expertise in investor relations and sustainability with the Canadian investor relations community.

As the Vice President of Investor Relations & Sustainable Development at The Lion Electric Company, Isabelle led the public listing of the company on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. In addition to leading investor relations, she is responsible for implementing the corporate sustainable development strategy for the company. Prior to joining Lion Electric, Isabelle was Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications at WSP Global Inc. and Senior Director of Investor Relations & Communications at Axcan Pharma.

“Today, investor relations is recognized and respected as a strategic profession, having a seat at the table. We have come a long way and that’s thanks to organizations like CIRI. CIRI has fought for IROs to get the professional recognition we deserve, helping us get a seat at the table and direct access to our companies’ Boards,” said Isabelle Adjahi. “I firmly believe that, after the CEO, we have the best role in the company.”

“I have known and had the pleasure of working with Isabelle over my years with CIRI. Her commitment to excellence in investor relations and sustainability are unparalleled leading to the accolades she has received throughout her career,” said Yvette Lokker, President and CEO, CIRI. “She has effectively elevated the investor relations role in the organizations she has worked for, acting as a strategic advisor to the C-suite and Boards, and her willingness to share her experience and insights has raised the stature of the profession overall. Congratulations Isabelle and thank you for always being an advocate for investor relations and a champion of CIRI!”

Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations

The Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations is given by CIRI in honour of the late Belle Mulligan to recognize individuals who have shown singular leadership in one or more aspects of the practice of investor relations.

Belle Mulligan (1940-2009) will long be remembered as a leader and standard setter in the IR profession and as a founder of CIRI. Her passion for IR began through her association with NIRI in the early 1970s and in 1981, she joined a small cadre of IR leaders to help develop NIRI Canada, now CIRI. She served on both the CIRI and NIRI Boards and was cited by one analyst as “adding 10% to the valuation” of the senior gold mining company she represented. Her professionalism won her many admirers, and her engaging personality and generous heart won her a wide circle of friends. She was a mentor to many IROs, urging them to set their sights high within their organizations.

Christopher (Chris) Haldane is an investor relations executive with more than 15 years of experience. He started his career as an investor relations consultant, moving into a corporate investor relations role in 2011. He has held increasingly senior investor relations positions over the years with Starcore International Mines LTD, Marathon Gold Corporation, Caldas Gold Corp, GCM Mining and Denarius. Chris also serves on the CIRI Ontario Executive, a position he started in 2019.

Most recently, Chris worked as the Vice President of investor relations for two companies, helping to navigate and guide one company through a merger while still delivering on his IR responsibilities for the second company, including all investor and analyst outreach plus conference participation.

“Chris served as the IRO of two companies simultaneously while one was going through a merger,” said Yvette Lokker. “Not only did he effectively guide GCM Mining through a successful merger with Aris Gold, he also continued to deliver a robust investor relations program for Denarius.”

“It’s a tremendous honour to receive this Award and it means a great deal to be recognized by CIRI and by the investor relations community,” said Chris Haldane. “The resources provided by CIRI have been very helpful throughout my career and allowed me to expand my network across the country. I am truly humbled to be recognized as a leader in our industry in Canada.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

