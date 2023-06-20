Medical Optometry America Acquires Practice of Dr. Marie Homa-Palladino to Expand Patient Base and to Launch MOA Myopia Management of Center of Excellence

Newtown Township, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtown Township, Pennsylvania -

Newtown, Square, PA - Medical Optometry America (MOA), the first national Optometric brand focused exclusively on medical, non-surgical eye care, recently announced the acquisition of Dr. Marie Homa-Palladino’s practice, Personal Eyes in Paoli. Her practice will become a part of MOA’s Eye Health Center in Newtown Square, PA.

MOA made the strategic acquisition to further expand its patient base in the area and also to partner with Dr. Marie Homa-Palladino to launch the MOA Myopia Management Center of Excellence.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Marie and offering her patients access to the leading edge testing and treatment technology that MOA provides,” said Dr. Christopher Kuc, FAAO, Medical Director of MOA – Newtown Square. “Leveraging her expertise and track record of success in myopia management allows us to expand our offerings in that important specialty,”

Existing patients of Dr. Homa-Palladino will now be seen at MOA – Newtown Square and will also receive specialized myopia management care there as well.

“I have known Dr. Kuc for over a decade and have co-managed numerous medical cases with him for the past year, so many of my patients are already familiar with him,” said Dr. Homa-Palladino. “This partnership will allow me to focus on expanding the myopia management services that we specialize in, particularly for younger patients in this area.”

Dr. Homa-Palladino is a Fellow in the International Academy of Orthokeratology and Myopia Control (IAOMC) and has lectured on the topic of myopia management at numerous national meetings. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Academy of Orthokeratology and Myopia Control (AAOMC) and has presented training videos for the AAOMC Certified Myopia Navigator certification and is a lecturer for Boot Camp for practitioners at the AAOMC annual meeting, Vision By Design.

In addition, Dr. Homa-Palladino is Past President of the Chester-Delaware County Optometric Society and is an active member in the Pennsylvania Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association. Having served patients in the Chester-Delaware County area for over two decades, Dr. Homa-Palladino is active in her community and is a member of the local LIONS Club International chapter.

“Dr. Marie’s commitment to offer outstanding patient care and advance the field of Optometry are evident in her career track record over the past two decades,” said MOA Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jim Thimons, FAAO. “We welcome her and her patients to MOA and are excited to work with her to build the MOA Myopia Management Center of Excellence, offering best in class myopia control to patients in the greater Philadelphia area.”

The Personal Eyes acquisition is the first in a series of planned acquisitions for MOA and represents an enhancement of the company’s strategy.

“Having demonstrated success of the MOA medical only concept with our first three de novo centers, we are now actively pursuing an acquisition strategy to accelerate our growth,” notes MOA CEO, Ken Krieg. “We have just closed with Dr. Homa-Palladino and will be completing several more acquisitions by the end of Q3 2023. For independent optometrists looking for a shift to medical eye care, the MOA solution can be a great fit.”

About the MOA Myopia Management Center of Excellence

As Director of the new MOA Myopia Management Center of Excellence, Dr. Homa- Palladino will leverage her expertise as the regional leader in the specialized practice of management of myopia or nearsightedness.

Beyond vision impairment, myopia also increases a younger patient’s risk for developing serious eye diseases as they age, including glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration. Myopia management is shown to slow down the progression of myopia in up to 78% of patients, providing sharper vision while reducing lifetime risk for eye disease.

Dr. Homa-Palladino leverages the latest management techniques including atropine, orthokeratology, and myopia-control soft contact lenses to combat the myopia epidemic. Her passion for helping patients manage this condition was inspired by her own struggles with myopia from an early age and helping her own daughters manage their myopia into young adulthood.

If one or one's child has myopia that you suspect is getting worse, or if one has a strong family history of severe myopia, one can schedule a comprehensive myopia assessment with the MOA Myopia Management Center of Excellence.

About Medical Optometry America

Medical Optometry America (MOA) helps protect and preserve the beauty of sight by expanding access to high-quality medical, non-surgical eye care. Our medical optometrists have received extensive additional training and are committed to excellence in visual and ocular health. Their experience, supported by the advanced technology available at MOA Eye Health Centers, enables them to provide exceptional patient outcomes. With Medical Optometry America, you get the best of today’s leading medical science with personalized care from our primary eye care doctors.

Visit www.MOAeyes.com or call 833.MOA.EYES to learn more.

###

For more information about Medical Optometry America - Newtown Square, contact the company here:



Medical Optometry America - Newtown Square

Judy Chang Cody

(610) 422-7999

NewtownSquare@MedODamerica.com

3475 West Chester Pike # 100, Newtown Square, PA 19073