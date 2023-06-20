The Global Dental Liners and Bases Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Liners and Bases Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469109/?utm_source=GNW

Nearly 7% of adults aged 20 or older worldwide are reported to have lost all of their teeth. These novel cements are utilized for cement bases, indirect capping, long-term temporary fills, and in some circumstances, as definitive fixing cement because they have significantly better mechanical qualities. Some of the factors impacting the market are the rising product innovation and the benefits associated with dental liners and bases, the surging cases of dental disorders, and drawbacks associated with dental liners and bases.



The sales of dental liners and bases were hurt by the transfer of healthcare resources to COVID-19 treatments, a decline in clinic visits by patients, supply chain interruptions, and other significant factors. In addition, a vast number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent structural changes to expand their capacity to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Hence, the COVID-19 outbreak has harmed the market.



Dental liners/bases are used by dentists to improve the efficiency of dental caries treatment and other restoration procedures. Consequently, the increasing number of innovations in dental liners and bases, coupled with their benefits, is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. As per the Global Oral Health Status Report (2022) by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is projected that oral disease will afflict 3.5 billion individuals globally. Seventy-five percent of impacted individuals are located in middle-income nations. Hence, the market will experience robust growth over the forecast period as the number of patients with oral diseases and those who may require dental liners and bases to treat these disorders continues to rise. However, for a long time, zinc oxide eugenol (ZOE) has been the conventional root canal filling material for primary teeth pulpectomy. Thus, this disadvantage associated with dental liners and bases will likely hinder market growth over the forecast period.



Material Outlook



Based on material, the market is segmented into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin-modified glass ionomers and others. The zinc oxide eugenol segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because compared to other dental materials, zinc oxide-eugenol cement is better tolerated by tissue. They are bacteriostatic, antiseptic and relieve discomfort; hence patients tolerate them well. Cement incorporating ethoxy benzoic acid (EBA), and reinforced zinc oxide-eugenol have recently been produced.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics and research & academic institutes. The hospitals segment procured a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. This is owing to the presence of expert staff and healthcare experts who can perform a wide range of surgeries and medical procedures. Also, the hospitals are equipped with much more advanced devices to assist in rapid and precise treatment, which is expected to surge the segment’s expansion in the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in dental caries prevalence, the use of cutting-edge therapies, the presence of important players, and an increase in healthcare spending in the region. Also, an increase in cosmetic procedures and dental services joined with the rising consumer knowledge of the oral disease, will support regional market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Danaher Corporation, COLTENE Holding AG, DenMat Holdings LLC, VOCO GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shofu Dental GmbH, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG and GC Corporation.



