The Global Dental Infection Control Products Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period

The major strategies followed by the market participants in the Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In January, 2021, Dentsply Sirona completed the acquisition of Datum Dental to provide better products and services to their customers. Additionally, In November, 2022, Kerr Dental unveiled the novel ZenFlex ONE that features an anti-clockwise flute. In addition, the product features a triangular body that facilitates better-fragmenting efficiency and a non-fragmenting tip that reduces the risk of perforation and transportation during the procedure.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; 3M Company is the forerunner in the Market. Companies such as Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Kerr Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market. In April, 2023, Henry Schein has acquired Biotech Dental S.A.S., a provider of dental implants, dental software, and clear aligners. Through this acquisition, Henry Schein would use Biotech Dental’s product portfolio thereby allowing the company to serve their customers in a better way by improving clinical outcomes and case acceptance.



Market Growth Factors



The quick rise of dental tourism



The increase in dental tourism is causing dental clinics, as well as hospitals in many countries, to place a greater emphasis on quality and use state-of-the-art equipment and materials. Dental infection products offer benefits like improved visibility, sturdy construction, as well as ergonomic design. Manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the needs of dental professionals along with the growing dental tourism industry. Some of the key advantages of dental tourism include short turnaround times, the use of cutting-edge medical technology, well-qualified professionals, and affordable costs for high-quality procedures. Consequently, the market is growing due to the increase in dental tourism.



Rising prevalence of oral conditions and diseases



Cavities, dry mouth, and ailments like infection, tooth loss, and trauma are all on the rise in different parts of the world. The Global Burden of Disease study conducted by the WHO estimates that over 3.5 billion individuals worldwide experience oral problems, mainly dental caries. In addition, due to the increased frequency with which dental procedures are required to address dental problems such as overbites, crooked teeth, gaps between teeth, and overcrowding, there is an increased need for dental infection control products. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US predict that by the time people reach their forties, almost 40% of adults will have oral and dental issues such as periodontal disease. As a result, the market is growing due to efforts to counteract the worldwide increase in oral and dental disorders.



Market Restraining Factors



Costly dental and oral procedures



Dental care has some quite high prices attached to it. Additionally, patients find it more difficult to contemplate preventive and restorative dental treatments due to the unacceptable costly nature of dental procedures, especially in smaller or medium-sized clinics. Additionally, many patients living in remote places have limited access to skilled doctors and a very limited range of health service options due to the prohibitive cost of building clinics. In addition, the high costs associated with dental implants, orthodontic surgery, as well as other procedures may cause patients to put off getting dental care. Therefore, the high cost of dental procedures and the lack of availability of dental care in most areas are significant barriers to the market’s expansion.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is characterized by equipment and consumables. The consumables segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The danger of cross-contamination between medical personnel and their patients is decreased by the single-use nature of consumable oral infection prevention solutions. In contrast to conventionally designed products like throwaway gloves made of synthetic material, many companies are developing more environmentally responsible options like biodegradable gloves.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The dental laboratories segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Dental infection control products help protect laboratory workers from exposure to hazardous materials, pathogens, and other harmful substances. This can help prevent occupational injuries and illnesses. To maintain a clean environment, dental laboratories utilize various infection control solutions for dental infections, such as disinfectants, sterilizers, PPE, and other consumables.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the region’s high prevalence of oral and dental problems and its advanced healthcare system, this has occurred. The number of dental hospitals and clinics, as well as the high level of public awareness of dental problems, have also contributed to the development of the sector in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Young Innovations Inc. (Linden Capital Partners), Steris PLC (Crosstex International, Inc.), Dentisan Ltd (Getinge AB), Kerr Corporation (Envista Holdings Corporation), Henry Schein, Inc., A-dec, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Coltene Whaledent, Inc. and GC Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed Dental Infection Control Products Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Apr-2023: Henry Schein has partnered with Bola Technologies, a provider of Voice AI technology. The partnership aims at the distribution of Bola AI’s Voice Perio. Through this partnership, Henry Schein will be able to provide Bola AI’s products to their users thereby serving their customers in a better way.



Mar-2022: Dentsply Sirona, Inc. has partnered with Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe (The Platform). The partnership expands Dentsply’s role in improving oral health awareness in Europe.



May-2021: A-dec has teamed up with KaVo, a dental equipment manufacturer. The collaboration aims at providing premium services and products to dental professionals globally. Through this collaboration, A-dec will be able to serve its customers in a better way.



Mar-2021: Dentsply Sirona entered into a partnership with North American Dental Group (NADG) allowing the NADG’s dentists to gain access to Dentsply Sirona’s scanning and imaging solutions. NADG’s dentists will use Dentsply Sirona’s solutions for services that will be used to develop standards for oral care. The partnership will also enhance procedural workflows thereby proving Dentsply Sirona’s commitment to its customers.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



Mar-2023: GC America Inc. has revealed Aadva Lab Scan 3 and Aadva IOS 200 intra-oral scanner. The Aadva Lab Scan 3 features an AI system that directs workflows. Furthermore, the Aadva Lab Scan 3 features patented projection to direct the user experience and 3D sensors along with high-resolution cameras with an accuracy of 4 µm for better data acquisition. The Aadva IOS 200 features four-dimensional regression (4DR) matching technology used for estimating 3D images. In addition, Aadva IOS 200 features stereo technology used for estimating images and a lightweight and lean hand weight handpiece for better reach in the mouth opening.



Nov-2022: Kerr Dental unveiled the novel ZenFlex ONE. ZenFlex ONE features an anti-clockwise flute. In addition, the product features a triangular body that facilitates better-fragmenting efficiency and a non-fragmenting tip that reduces the risk of perforation and transportation during the procedure.



Oct-2020: Dentsply Sirona has unveiled DAC Universal S dental autoclave. The product features two programs namely, the Pink Lid program used for rotating instruments, and the White Lid program which is used for instruments that don’t need lubrication. The DAC Universal S dental autoclave is used to sterilize and clean dental instruments.



Acquisition and Merger:



Apr-2023: Henry Schein has acquired Biotech Dental S.A.S., a provider of dental implants, dental software, and clear aligners. Through this acquisition, Henry Schein would use Biotech Dental’s product portfolio thereby allowing the company to serve their customers in a better way by improving clinical outcomes and case acceptance.



Jul-2022: Henry Schein, Inc. took over Condor Dental Research Company SA (Condor Dental), a Swiss dental distribution company. The acquisition allows Henry Schein to serve customers in Switzerland by providing them with the newly acquired product portfolio of Condor Dental.



Jan-2021: Dentsply Sirona completed the acquisition of Datum Dental, a biomaterial producer of the OSSIX line. The acquisition aids Dentsply Sirona’s implant segment and is in line with Dentsply Sirona’s strategy to provide better products and services to their customers.



Jan-2021: Dentsply Sirona took over Byte, a clear aligner manufacturing company. The acquisition increases Dentsply Sirona’s share in clear aligner therapy and improves its connection with dental professionals.



Oct-2020: Young Innovations completed the acquisition of Astek, a dental products manufacturer based in Britain. The acquisition adds Astek’s products to Young Innovations’, thereby allowing them to serve the customers in UK and Europe in a better way.



