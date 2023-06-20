The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Digital X-ray Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469107/?utm_source=GNW

The dentist can use X-rays to monitor recovery following specific operations, such as dental bone grafts and root canal therapy. Because they use less radiation and harmful chemicals, these digital X-rays are being utilized by dental practitioners more frequently, which is encouraging for the market’s future. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising occurrence of dental problems, continued advancements in products & technology development, and high cost associated with the digital X-ray devices.



The demand for dental X-rays as a diagnostic tool has increased as dental disorders like periodontal disease, cavities, and oral cancer are becoming more commonplace worldwide. A few causes of this occurrence are quick urbanization and shifting lifestyles. The prevalence of dental problems is influenced by inadequate fluoride exposure, the accessibility and affordability of sugary foods, and limited access to oral health care. More innovation and the creation of cutting-edge systems, like digital X-ray systems based on AI, are being demanded by the market. As a result, many companies have increased their R&D spending to further enhance their goods. AI-based digital X-ray machines can potentially accelerate the diagnosis of illnesses because these algorithms are much faster at analyzing images than humans. This is anticipated to support the growth of the market.



However, the cost of digital X-ray systems is much higher than that of conventional X-ray systems. Therefore, they are categorized as capital items that require substantial budgetary investments and expensive maintenance. Digital dental X-rays, for example, are in more demand due to developments in medical imaging technology and the move toward early detection and preventative care. Moreover, there are numerous processes involved in the purchase of these systems which will restrain the expansion of the market throughout the projected period. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the key players in the dental digital X-ray market experienced a change in their market strategies, reorienting them to place a greater emphasis on other lesser-known but essential services to maintain their market share. The market for dental digital X-rays experienced a fall in sales early in the pandemic because dental clinics could only accept emergency patients. Also, postponed procedures severely harmed the market’s emerging trends, which included anesthesia-free orthodontic treatments, routine dental cleanings, radiography, cosmetic surgery, and dental exams.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into extraoral X-ray system, and intraoral X-ray system. The extraoral X-ray system segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Since they offer more control over radiation dosage than intraoral procedures, extraoral X-rays are likely to see revenue growth over the anticipated duration. They are most frequently utilized to identify more severe conditions, including temporomandibular joint dysfunction or jammed teeth.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into medical and others (cosmetic dentistry, forensics). The others segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The most reliable component of the antemortem records that can be conveyed during the forensic investigation procedures are postmortem dental radiographs. Pathologists frequently employ radiographic pictures to help them identify foreign bodies or determine the cause of death during an autopsy. Detecting child abuse, drug trafficking, identifying bodies, and identifying diseases are just a few of the ways forensic radiography can be employed in cases of death or murder that seem suspect. The market may be growing mostly due to the increase of such cases.



End User Outlook



By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share in 2022. Because of the accessibility of specialists, private practice dentistry clinics receive the majority of dental patients. More autonomous techniques are being used across the world. This trend is probably here to stay for the foreseeable future because it is economical, there are professionals available, and cutting-edge equipment is used. As a result, it is projected that the market in this segment will expand.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The patient population is highly aware, and medical technology replacement rates are high. A further factor driving this region’s market is the rising elderly population. In addition, numerous government agencies are supporting the introduction of digital X-ray systems. Because of this, the market for digital X-rays is expanding due to many government efforts and the procedural and operational advantages of digital systems.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Air Techniques, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Cefla s.c., J. Morita Corp. (The Morita Group), Coramex, S.A., and Vatech Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Dental Digital X-ray Market



May-2023: Midmark launched the Midmark Intraoral Digital Sensor System designed with enhanced triggering for ensuring reliable image capture. This would minimize X-ray doses and capture high-quality images with outstanding resolutions while utilized with any dental X-ray source.



Mar-2023: Planmeca released the Planmeca Viso® G3 imaging unit that would deliver premium imaging of the complete dentition to dental practitioners across the world, and it is available with complete benefits of Viso technology. The new device is a real multipurpose CBCT device that can perform 2D and 3D extraoral imaging. Additionally, it includes a brand-new user interface that is customizable and intuitive, which will also be made available to current Planmeca Viso users.



Mar-2022: Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of Primeprint, a new 3D printer incorporated with ease of use and super automation features. Primeprint includes two devices, the Primeprint 3D printer and the Post-Processing Unit (PPU), a highly automated, simplified 3D printing solution. It can print temporary restorations, surgical guides, working models, thermoforming models, splints, and bespoke impression trays.



Mar-2022: Planmeca came into partnership with ClearChoice Management Services, the administrative support team serving the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network, and Henry Schein, for enhancing patient experience with enhanced digital imaging technology. Moreover, the Planmeca Viso® G7, an advanced CBCT imaging unit has been integrated with the ClearChoice network of over 75 centers throughout the country.



Jul-2022: Envista Holdings extended its partnership with dentalCorpo Holdings Ltd., the largest DSO, network of dental practices in Canada. The expansion reinforced the latter company’s ability to provide the highest quality of care to its patients.



Apr-2022: Envista Holdings took over the Intraoral Scanner business from Carestream Dental. Following the acquisition, the company was renamed as DEXIS and operates under Envista Equipment and Consumables Segment. The acquisition added a portfolio of intra-oral scanners and software to Envista’s portfolio.



Feb-2022: Envista Holdings extended its partnership with Vitaldent Group, a dental service organization. Under this expansion, the former company became the preferred supplier of clear aligners (Spark) and implants (Nobel Biocare) for ensuring the highest quality of dental care in dental offices.



Jan-2022: Envista Holdings partnered with Pacific Dental Services for utilizing the power of AI in support of clinical image analysis throughout the dental industry. The companies aimed to deploy Envista’s powerful DTX Studio Clinic software platform throughout all PDS-supported practices for bringing the advantages of AI-supported image sorting and analysis to PDS-supported clinicians immediately.



