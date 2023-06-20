The Global Dental Burs Market size is expected to reach $777.8 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Burs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Material, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469106/?utm_source=GNW

In accordance with the Global Burden of Disease report from the WHO, about 3.5 billion people worldwide are thought to have oral health issues, primarily dental caries. In addition, dental burs are more often required due to the rise in the number of procedures needed to correct dental issues like overcrowding, overbites, gaps between teeth, and crooked teeth. For instance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that by the time adults are in their forties, about 40% will have oral and dental conditions such as periodontal disease. In 2020, Sub-Saharan Africa had among the highest incidence rates for oral diseases. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising number of dental laboratories using CAD/CAM technology, increasing popularity of dental tourism, and high changing frequency of dental burs.



Computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is gaining popularity in the dental industry because of its accuracy in dental restoration and digital orthodontics. As CAD/CAM technology has grown in popularity, fewer temporary bridges and crowns are required for dental restoration surgeries, which results in quicker recovery times and fewer doctor visits. Manufacturers are responding to the demands of dental professionals and the expanding dental tourism market by developing cutting-edge goods. Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, India, and Hungary are the top international destinations for dental tourists. A significant percentage of international dental tourists stay in Mexico. India typically cares for patients from Asia and a few Americans, unlike Hungary, which treats patients from Europe.



Based on material, the market is segmented into diamond burs, stainless steel, and carbide. The carbide segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because it’s used for many procedures, including contouring teeth, removing old fillings, and treating cavities. With their multipurpose functionality, carbide burs allow dental practitioners to handle even the toughest metal-cutting tasks while also saving time. The price of instruments made of tungsten carbide is higher than that of steel-made devices. However, they make up for it with a longer working life and thus are preferred more.



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into oral surgery, implantology, orthodontics, cavity preparation, and others. The implantology segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Growth in this segment is anticipated to be boosted by improvements in implant safety & the high success rate of such implants. The most successful way to restore lost or broken teeth is with implants, the industry standard. The segment has good growth potential due to rising tooth replacement demand. Additionally, they could support a bridge, a crown, or dentures.



By end-use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The availability of advanced and cutting-edge infrastructure, growth in investments to create sophisticated healthcare infrastructure increased qualified workers, and simple accessibility drive the hospital sector. Additionally, several financial investment firms are building hospitals with dental specialties offering general dentistry services and specialized care under one roof.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the largest revenue share. The market is anticipated to rise due to the increasing frequency of oral disorders. Furthermore, the expansion of the market is being fueled by developments in digital dentistry technology, an increase in the number of dental clinics and hospitals, and a rise in oral hygiene awareness among the general public.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, Kerr Corporation (Envista Holdings Corporation), MANI, Inc., Komet Dental, Brasseler USA (Carousel Capital), Shofu Dental GmbH, and Prima Dental Group.



