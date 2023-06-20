The Global Circuit Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $867.6 Million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Circuit Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469098/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, APAC is expected to register more than 25% share of the market by 2029. A few of the other factors driving the data centers industry include the rise in low-cost data demand, faster accessibility, and the adoption of cloud storage by a variety of industries. Some of the factors impacting the market are the rapid increase in the number of data centers, increasing concerns about electricity stability for continuous business operations, and advancements in energy monitoring systems causing a reduction in the use of circuit monitoring.



The spread of the pandemic, the acceptance of cloud and cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, big data, and the rollout of 5G are some of the key reasons propelling the data center business. Hence, with the growth of data centers, growth opportunities for the market are also anticipated to surge as it can efficiently manage and reduce power consumption in data centers. Electricity is a fundamental and essential requirement for economies and industries to function, but many places lack a reliable power distribution infrastructure. These sectors fuel the demand, which bridges industrial power management and consumption. On the Contrary, Data centers, industrial sectors, residential and commercial sectors, and other types of buildings can benefit from implementing an energy management system. These elements act as a barrier to the widespread use of circuit monitoring systems, hindering market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into modular circuit monitoring and others. The others segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2022. The others segment includes branch circuit monitoring and multi circuit monitoring. Branch circuit monitors and multi-circuit monitors are both space-efficient and so take up less room than conventional single-circuit energy meters. Also, these are utilized by businesses, data centers, and end users in both the commercial and residential sectors.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into residential, data centers, industrial and commercial. The data centers segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The rising use of circuit monitoring in data centers for remote monitoring and calculating power usage performance is the primary factor driving the expansion of this segment. The use of data centers is anticipated to increase along with internet adoption and data volume, which will increase demand and propel the segment’s expansion in the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because the region is experiencing a significant increase in the number of new data centers being built and offers attractive chances to the various businesses active in the market. In addition, IT infrastructure and services providers are planning to build a brand-new, sizeable data center campus in the region. Hence, due to the growing number of data centers, North America’s market is anticipated to grow.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand Group, NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd., Omron Corporation, Daxten Ltd., Elecon Measurements Private Limited (Elmeasure), Jiangsu Acrel Electrical Manufacturing Co., LTD. (Acrel Co., Ltd.) and Bay Power, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Circuit Monitoring Market



Apr-2023: ABB launched CogniEN, a monitoring product intended for low and medium-voltage electrical equipment. The new product enables users to recognize problems through their electrical installations and send maintenance teams faster. Additionally, the new product is hosted on AWS.



May-2022: Schneider Electric launched SureSeT MV switchgear in the North American region. Combined with EvoPacT, the combination possesses the capacity to offer various benefits including compact design, improved operational safety, increased lifetime, etc.



Jan-2022: Eaton took over Royal Power Solutions, a US-based manufacturer of high-precision electrical components. The acquisition of Royal Power Solutions strengthens the acquiring company’s potential to capitalize on trending growth across aerospace, electrical, and eMobility segments.



Mar-2021: Eaton acquired Tripp Lite, a US-based manufacturer of power supply systems. The addition of Tripp Lite expands the range of acquiring the company’s edge computing and IT product offerings.



Jan-2021: Schneider Electric took over DC Systems, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of hybrid AC/DC electrical distribution systems. This acquisition accelerates innovations in electrical distribution and further strengthens the acquiring company’s capabilities to offer sustainable energy infrastructures.



Jan-2021: ABB introduced a new product line Formula DIN-Rail. The new product line consists of Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs), and Isolators intended for the electrical retail market. The MCBs come with a seven-year warranty.



Aug-2020: Schneider Electric introduced a new version of ComPacT, a molded-case circuit breaker. The new circuit breaker features a new design, with modular plug-and-play accessories, and connectivity ready, among others.



Feb-2020: Eaton completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, a US-based provider of power distribution and static switching equipment. The addition of Power Distribution broadens Eaton’s data center power distribution and monitoring offerings and further enables the acquiring company to better serve the needs of its data center customers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Modular Circuit Monitoring



• Others



By End User



• Data Centers



• Commercial



• Industrial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Group



• Schneider Electric SE



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Legrand Group



• NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd.



• Omron Corporation



• Daxten Ltd.



• Elecon Measurements Private Limited (Elmeasure)



• Jiangsu Acrel Electrical Manufacturing Co., LTD. (Acrel Co., Ltd.)



• Bay Power, Inc.



