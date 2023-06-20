Thousands of Students, Educators, and Volunteers Head to Atlanta for FBLA’s National Leadership Conference

Atlanta, Georgia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 14,000 students and teachers will be in Atlanta, Georgia for the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC). The annual event brings together middle school, high school, and college students for competitive events with cash prizes, learning workshops, and career development opportunities. The Collegiate NLC will be held June 22-25 at the Hilton Atlanta, while the Middle School & High School NLC will take place June 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome our student members and their advisers to the wonderful city of Atlanta for this event that is the pinnacle of their hard work and accomplishment this year,” said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham. “We look forward to celebrating their successes, helping them further develop their workforce-readiness skills, and giving them the chance to network with their peers and potential employers from across the country.”

More than 500 volunteers will serve as judges in the more than 100 competitive event categories at the NLC, ranging from accounting to website design to development of a small business management plan. FBLA will give out over $120,000 in prize money to the top-ranked students.

Collegiate members will hear from CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) CEO Jen Leary and Chief Culture Officer Cathy Clarke during the opening session on June 22. Throughout the four-day conference, they can also receive individual feedback on their resumes, meet with potential employers, and connect with alumni and FBLA supporters at a networking reception.

FBLA alumnus Jordan Davis, who founded the speaking firm JD Speaks, will deliver remarks at the Middle School & High School NLC opening session on June 27. Students at this four-day conference can choose from more than 100 learning workshops, hear about the latest business practices in the Innovation Theater, and attend networking events at the Georgia Aquarium and Centennial Park.

Additionally, FBLA will recognize recipients of some of the more than $56,000 it awards to students in financial aid and scholarships. Furthermore, FBLA National Partners will present awards to students for their accomplishments at the opening and closing sessions. These partners include Equedi, Intuit, Knowledge Matters, Lead4Change, LifeSmarts, and the March of Dimes.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.