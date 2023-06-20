CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind SentinelOne Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention SentinelOne, Inc. ("SentinelOne") (NYSE: S) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in SentinelOne, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sentinelone-class-action-submission-form?prid=41046&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against SentinelOne includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company’s Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 7, 2023

Aggrieved SentinelOne investors only have until August 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com