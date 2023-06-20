The Global Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application, By Spectrum Band, By Cell-Type, By Frequency Band, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469095/?utm_source=GNW

The emergence of smart city initiatives and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the Internet of Things (IoT), have led to a huge increase in the number of linked devices. Solutions for carrier aggregation are spreading as smart city-enabled services, such as smart lighting, connected transportation, ultra-specific location technology, city analytics & sustainability, and air quality monitoring, have become increasingly common. For example, the Singaporean government plans to set up rooftop solar panels on 6,000 buildings and smart, energy-efficient lighting on most public roads, as stated in a report from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers published in February 2020. Norway also announced plans to build a sustainable smart city on 260 acres near Oslo’s airport. This area will house tech-driven neighborhoods.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In November, 2022, Nokia collaborated with Orange for upgrading its microwave backhaul network. In addition, In March, 2023, Huawei signed an agreement with Zain KSA for the "5.5G City" joint innovation project. Following this agreement, both companies would work together to improve technological innovation, enhance user experience and develop new cases.



KBV Cardinal Matrix - Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Competition Analysis



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Broadcom, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Qualcomm, Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.) are the forerunners in the Market. In January, 2022, Cisco collaborated with Rakuten Symphony and STC following which STC would be the first operator in the MENA region to deploy a carrier aggregation capable O-RAN mobile infrastructure. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.) and Nokia Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising deployment of 5G networks worldwide



The introduction of carrier aggregation 5G standalone by mobile network operators, which combines a highly effective 5G air interface with a 5G core, ends the reliance on current long-term evolution (LTE) networks. This enables it to deliver the dependable, effective, as well as ultra-low latency capabilities of 5G. Globally, mobile users’ experiences have been greatly enhanced by the commercial 5G networks that are still being rolled out. In addition, the evolution of wireless infrastructure has also been significantly impacted by the rise of advanced 5G standalone networks that offer ultra-low latency and improve the performance of heterogenous and homogenous networks. Hence, these factors promote the growth of the market in the coming years.



Increasing volume of mobile data traffic



One of the major factors propelling the demand for carrier aggregation solutions is the rise in mobile data traffic on an international basis. Mobile data traffic is rapidly expanding due to broadband-capable gadgets and bandwidth-intensive apps. The rising number of the world’s population having internet access, increasing internet users worldwide, and the growing number of IP-connected devices worldwide have all contributed to the rise of mobile data traffic. The consumption of rich media content, including high-definition videos, streaming services, and multimedia applications, significantly contributes to mobile data traffic growth. Carrier aggregation services are installed in cell towers or base stations to solve this problem, which in turn drives the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Significant interoperability issues



Presently carrier aggregation solutions present various interoperability issues. The ability of different systems and software to operate together in a fluid information flow is known as interoperability. Because carrier aggregation makes use of the LTE-A spectrum, its deployment requires the usage of a separate sideband in addition to software that provides support for it. Utilizing obsolete 4G spectrum will allow carrier aggregation to be implemented. Equipment from Huawei Technologies, for instance, cannot be used with any Ericsson equipment. The commercialization of comparable technology has been hampered by such compatibility problems. Its functionality will also be impacted by the absence of an ecosystem because of pricey software upgrades. This will consequently prevent the market from expanding during the anticipated time frame.



Deployment Outlook



Based on deployment, the market is characterized into 4G/LTE and 5G & others. The 4G/LTE segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The worldwide end-user usage of long-term evolution (LTE) networks for residential and commercial uses is credited with driving the expansion of this segment. By merging two or more carriers using different or the same frequency bands, carrier aggregation systems for 4G/LTE enable reaching high rates. The ability of the link that can be built to enable effective operations is increased by carrier aggregation technologies.



Frequency Band Outlook



On the basis of frequency band, the market is classified into low-band, mid-band, and high-band. The high-band segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to its capacity to deliver ultra-high data rates and low-latency communication, high-band frequencies, which typically range from 24 to 100 GHz, are becoming increasingly significant in the market. High-capacity applications like mobile broadband, ultra-high definition video streaming, augmented reality, and virtual reality are especially attractive to high-band frequencies.



Cell-Type Outlook



By cell-type, the market is divided into picocells, microcells, and femtocells. The picocells segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. In locations like stadiums, concerts, and festivals, among others, picocells play an important role by offering high-speed internet access encompassing a sizeable portion of the crowd. In addition, they are base stations for cellular networks that expand the reach of wireless services (data as well as voice communication) within buildings. Cellular carriers often oversee these cells, connecting internet-enabled electronics to LTE/5G and increasing the network’s capacity.



Spectrum Band Outlook



Based on spectrum band, the market is segmented into licensed and non-licensed. The licensed segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Data of clients are transmitted and received from one point to another with increased security and safety owing to the licensed spectrum used by the private 5G network. Additionally, it offers a dedicated frequency band that is constantly accessible to the client. As a result, it gives the overall operations flexibility and consistency.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into mobile broadband connectivity, smart city, industrial IoT, maritime communications, satellite communication, and others. The industrial IoT segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. The Internet of Things (IoT) is crucial for automation technology because it makes it easier to create functional, economical, and responsive system designs. Solutions for the IIoT or industrial Internet of things aid in the quick connection of industrial devices, create transparency, and increase productivity. Edge computing, as well as IIoT solutions, simplify the entire device management lifecycle along with shop floor software.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The rise of high-speed data connections, the penetration of smartphone users, and MNOs’ increased spending in this region are all credited with the expansion. Network slicing in North America is mostly driven by the existence of large firms that have propelled growth. The large scale deployment of 5G networks throughout the region will drive the demand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.), Anritsu Corporation, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2023: Huawei signed an agreement with Zain KSA, a telecommunications operator, for the "5.5G City" joint innovation project. Following this agreement, both companies would work together to improve technological innovation, enhance user experience, and develop new cases.



Feb-2023: Anritsu came into partnership with Spirent Communications plc, the global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for positioning, cybersecurity, and networks. This partnership would deliver O-RAN component suppliers, system integrators, and carriers with a full set of O-RAN solutions covering the complete spectrum of testing requirements.



Dec-2022: Nokia joined hands with A1 Austria, a communications company based in Austria. Both companies have successfully declared that they have verified 3 component carrier aggregation in a 5G standalone trial across Austria.



Dec-2022: Broadcom partnered with Skyworks Solutions, Inc., the wireless networking company. The partnership aims to provide unusual power efficiency for Next-generation Wi-Fi 6/6E Devices.



Nov-2022: Nokia collaborated with Orange, a provider of digital service and telecommunications operator. Through this collaboration, Nokia would upgrade its microwave backhaul network.



Apr-2022: Qualcomm teamed up with EE, a British national mobile network operator. Under this collaboration, the aggregation of seven (5LTE +2NR) different spectrum bands for 5G is a notable achievement and would offer an improved customer experience.



Mar-2022: ZTE partners with AIS, a company engaged in IT modernization, and Qualcomm, a US-based corporation. The companies used 5G New Radio Dual Connectivity and a mix of mid-band and millimetre wave spectrum to achieve top download speeds of 8.5 Gbps and top uploads of 2.17 Gbps at the time of the test on a live site.



Jan-2022: Cisco collaborated with Rakuten Symphony, a Rakuten Group company engaged in offering global B2B services for the mobile telco industry, and STC, a company engaged in providing fixed and landline infrastructure, data services, and mobile. Under this collaboration, STC would be the first operator in the MENA region to deploy a carrier aggregation capable O-RAN mobile infrastructure.



Jul-2021: Ericsson signed an agreement with Verizon, a telecommunications company. Through this agreement, companies would offer 5G solutions to boost the deployment of Verizon’s world-class next generation 5G network across the U.S.



May-2021: Ericsson partnered with Swisscom, a major telecommunications provider. With this partnership, companies would focus to improve customer experience through artificial intelligence/machine learning, superior network and optimization, and innovative solutions.



Mar-2021: ZTE came into partnership with China Telecom, a brand of China Telecommunications Corporation. With this partnership, companies would make sure of the quick and sustainable development of telecommunications services, operators urgently need to make breakthroughs in network transport, service provisioning, and service models.



Product launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2023: Huawei released MAGICSwave, the next-generation microwave. The MAGICSwave utilizes cross0-generational advancements to help operators create easy target networks which are better oriented to long-lasting 5G evolution.



Feb-2023: Nokia launched UBT-m XP, a Wavence solution suitable for urban and rural 5G deployments. The E-band radio is a high-capacity outdoor unit and announced that they have the ’highest transmit power’ across the market.



May-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announced the expansion in Snapdragon® X70 5G Modem-RF System with new features including Qualcomm® Smart Transmit™ 3.0 technology and 5G standalone mmWave connection. The Snapdragon X70 delivers operators with the capacity to provide extreme 5G capacity, multi-Gigabit data speeds, and new use cases in various devices.



Mar-2022: Anritsu Company announced the launch of the Enhanced RF Module MT8000A-033 option, a modular RF hardware upgrade for Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A. The RF module would be installed in the latest or existing units to support extended all-in-one 5G NR test coverage for highly efficient verification of chipsets and devices.



Oct-2021: Huawei introduced SingleBAND solution, the solution consisting of flexible full-band decoupling and full-band multi-beam 3D coordination. The Solution aims to help operators converge various bands onto a single network in the era of 5G.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2022: Qualcomm took over Cellwize, a mobile network automation and management company. Through this acquisition, Qualcomm would fuel the digital transformation of industries, powering the connected intelligent edge and empowering the growth of the cloud economy.



Nov-2021: Verizon Communications acquired TracFone Wireless, Inc., an American prepaid, no-contract mobile phone provider. The acquisition of TracFone’s brands to Verizon’s suite of brands would offer more U.S. consumers looking for value wireless plans with better experiences and improved services.



