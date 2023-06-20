The Global Blinds And Shades Market size is expected to reach $22.2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blinds And Shades Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Installation, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469093/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, the online channels are expected to capture 1/5th share of the market by 2029. The proliferation of online retail platforms, the rise in smartphone penetration, and the expansion of the real estate and hospitality industries will all contribute to this boom. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing demand for fireproof windows, changing Trends for Household Designs Demand Variety of Options for Window Covers, and issues with corded blinds.



The need for fireproof blinds for windows is significantly driven by the increasing frequency of fire-related risks in offices and residential structures around the world. Generally, coated fabrics and naturally flame-retardant materials can be divided into two broad categories. Fabrics that are naturally fire-resistant are referred to as flame-retardant fabrics. Privacy and security are significant concerns for both households and businesses. These may enhance the atmosphere while also being safe and appealing. As a result of ongoing product development and innovation, insulation—mostly needed in tough climates—is drawing a sizable consumer base to the market.



However, Corded blinds are simply inappropriate for some windows. Take into consideration a system of cords or pulleys that runs the entire length of the floor-to-ceiling windows. The cord hangs at the windowsill level with the blinds closed. However, when the blinds are raised, that rope probably has too much additional length and ends up in a tangled heap on the floor. Over the forecast period, this could have the effect of limiting the market growth.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is segmented into blinds and shades. In 2022, the blinds segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Venetian, roller, vertical, and other blinds are all a part of the segment for blinds. Additionally, the rising demand for soundproof blinds and advantages, including the capacity to save energy use and carbon emissions due to the creation of new blinds and improved acoustic features of blinds, continue to be major growth drivers.



Blinds Type Outlook



Under blinds type, the market is divided into venetian, vertical, roller, and others. In 2022, the roller segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The main reason fueling the expansion of this market is the rising popularity of infrastructure development projects. Conventional curtains are preferred above other styles by a sizable segment of the middle class. Due to their low cost, roller blinds continue to be the best window covering option. The growth of the market as a whole is likewise constrained by this.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The commercial segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Market expansion is driven by the rising demand for personalized window coverings for commercial applications. In addition, investments in product development and standardization of IT infrastructure increase demand for new buildings. Sliding or insulated profiles are now preferred over traditional ones because of their improved insulating qualities, ease of usage, and space-saving design.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis distribution channel, the market is categorized into online, and offline. In 2022, the offline segment generated the largest revenue share in the market. Customers prefer to purchase window coverings from various home décor stores so they may evaluate the quality of the item before making a purchase. In addition, due to their affordable costs, consumers favor buying products from different wholesale distributors. These factors are probably going to boost the segment in the projection period.



Installation Outlook



On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into new construction, and retrofit. The new construction segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Growing residential construction and the rapid expansion of the commercial construction industry are projected to be the main drivers of blind and shade demand. Furthermore, the need for window coverings like blinds & shades is rising as the hospitality industry expands internationally.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the market is divided into automatic, and manual. In 2022, the manual segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The demand for manual window blinds & shades is surging due to grown safety regulations for cordless or short-corded window covering options. Businesses are using cutting-edge technology to provide an array of light filtering options and hassle-free shade operation.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Blinds and shades are the most cost-effective and useful window treatment options. Additionally, an adequate installation of shades contributes to effective energy savings. For example, installing mounted blinds close to the glass and right up against nearby walls creates a tight seal that reduces both heat gain & loss. The advantages of expanding real estate and using blinds and shades would be anticipated to boost regional market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hunter Douglas N.V., Springs Window Fashions, LLC (Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.), Aspect Living Limited, Royal Blinds LLC, Advanced Window Blinds, Elite Window Fashions, Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc., Kresta Holdings Limited, Draper, Inc., and Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Manual



• Automatic



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Installation



• Retrofit



• New Construction



By Type



• Blinds



o Roller Blinds



o Vertical Blinds



o Corded Blinds



o Venetian Blinds



o Panel Blinds



o Others



• Shades



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hunter Douglas N.V.



• Springs Window Fashions, LLC (Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.)



• Aspect Living Limited



• Royal Blinds LLC



• Advanced Window Blinds



• Elite Window Fashions



• Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc.



• Kresta Holdings Limited



• Draper, Inc.



• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.



