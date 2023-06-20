Orkuveita Reykjavíkur – Green Bond Offering Results

English Icelandic

Today, June 20th, 2023, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB og OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 17,747 million.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 1,910 million nominal value at yields between 3.30% -3.39%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,200 million at a yield of 3.30%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 25,201 million in the category.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 1,810 million nominal value at yields between 3.01% - 3.10%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,000 million at a yield of 3.01%.

Fossar Markets oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





Contacts:

Benedikt K. Magnússon, Reykjavík Energy CFO, tel. +354 516 6100, Benediktk@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Markets, tel. +354 522 4008, matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com