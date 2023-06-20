The Global Barcode Printer Market size is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barcode Printer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469090/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, barcodes are frequently utilized in the healthcare sector for a wide range of additional activities, such as surgical operations, patient identification, tracking devices, specimen labeling, etc. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing barcode printers demand and usage in the retail sector, growing implementation of barcodes in companies for asset management, and low compatibility of barcode printers and availability of better solutions.



A reliable supply chain from e-commerce to physical storefronts is crucial, as is the availability of products. By the end of 2020, retail B2C e-commerce sales had a share of 18%, predicted to rise to 22% by 2024, according to the International Trade Administration. Hence, the growing retail sector is advancing the developments in the market throughout the forecast period. Barcode printer use is expanding as a result of a number of key factors, including the expansion of asset tracking solutions and the continuous technological developments in printing and printers. For market participants, this will likely present profitable growth prospects in the foreseeable future.



However, Barcodes can be used to obtain important data, but new information cannot be incorporated. Although it has more functionality, radio frequency identification (RFID) labels are similar to barcodes in certain ways. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to slow down the expansion of the market in the coming years.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is categorized into desktop printers, mobile printers, industrial printers. The desktop printers segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Business organizations may rapidly, correctly, and effectively print tags, labels, and cards with desktop barcode printers. For companies who need to generate vast quantities of barcoded products, they can be the perfect tool. Businesses can select the ideal desktop barcode printer for their requirements from a wide range of sizes, designs, and colors.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the market is divided into thermal transfer, direct transfer, laser, and inkjet. The thermal transfer segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Heat is used during the printing process, known as thermal transfer, to transfer ink to a substrate. For example, a thermal printhead is used to heat a tiny coating of resin- or wax-based ink on an adhesive ribbon. The wax-based ink is melted onto the substrate or labeled by heating the ribbon with a heat source, like an infrared heating device. When heated ink comes into contact with the paper, it dissolves and transfers the picture to the support.



End User Outlook



By end-user, the market is fragmented into healthcare, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, government, and others. The manufacturing segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The widespread use of barcode printers in manufacturing is being driven by the strong focus on automation in the industry being pursued by numerous manufacturers around the world to streamline and improve manufacturing operations as part of their efforts to increase output while reducing wastage.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. During the forecast period, North America will contribute the most revenue to the barcode printer industry due to its well-developed infrastructure and significant investment in extended research and development. The demand is anticipated to increase across North America as a result of the retail and e-commerce sectors’ unrelenting growth and consumers’ increasing preference for shopping via the Internet in the US and Canada.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Avery Dennison Corporation, Canon, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Dascom, Printronix, LLC, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) and Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Thermal Transfer



• Direct Transfer



• Inkjet



• Laser



• Others



By Product



• Industrial Printers



• Desktop Printers



• Mobile Printers



By End User



• Manufacturing



• Retail & E-commerce



• Transportation & Logistics



• Healthcare



• Government



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Avery Dennison Corporation



• Canon, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Sato Holdings Corporation



• Zebra Technologies Corporation



• Dascom



• Printronix, LLC



• Seiko Epson Corporation



• Toshiba TEC Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)



• Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469090/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________