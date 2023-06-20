The Global Automotive Glass Market size is expected to reach $27.4 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vehicle Type, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469089/?utm_source=GNW

It is primarily used in windscreens to protect against injury and harm to passengers of moving vehicles. According to CDC, Around the world, 1.35 million people die on roads every year. Over 3,700 people per day die globally in collisions involving automobiles, buses, motorbikes, bicycles, lorries, or pedestrians. Bicyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians account for more than half of all fatalities. Therefore, the high usage of laminated glass in passenger cars makes it the largest contributor by procuring approximately $11,132.2 million revenue in 2022.



The major strategies followed by the market participants in the Market are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2023, AGC signed a collaboration with Saint-Gobain to lay out the design of a pilot breakthrough flat glass line which would significantly decrease its CO2 emissions. This would help industrial flat glass lines to be more efficient as compared to gas solutions and greatly benefit the customers. Moreover, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. signed a collaboration with SYP Kangqiao Autoglass Co., Ltd in May, 2022 to work together and increase SYP Automotive’s automotive processing business in China by escalating its ability to satisfy increasingly complex demands for glazing solutions and meet the expectations of global automakers. Furthermore, it would help Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. to build up the ability to meet the growing demand of customers.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Saint-Gobain Group is the forerunner in the Market. In October, 2021, SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT entered into a partnership with HOPIUM, in order to provide innovative solutions that combine design, safety, and thermal and acoustic comfort to Hopium for creating a great user experience on all of the vehicle’s glass surfaces. Companies such as Corning Incorporated, Magna International, Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited are some of the key innovators in Market.



Market Growth Factors



Growing use of smart glass in automobiles



The demand for automotive smart glass is gaining popularity, especially among premium vehicles. In addition to providing greater levels of comfort for passengers, these materials also operate better in terms of privacy, security, and temperature management, which will increase market penetration in the years to come. With changes in customer preferences and the auto industry, particularly in Europe, smart glass alternatives are expanding quickly in the fabrication of sun and moon roofs. The car industry’s future has been predicted to lie in the smart glass. This will help the market to expand.



Rising demand and production of luxury vehicles



Numerous countries, including the United States, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany, are experiencing rapid growth in the automotive industry, promoting market expansion. The market for autos and automotive parts is expected to continue to increase due to this expansion. As a result, companies are growing their manufacturing plants in underdeveloped nations. In addition, smart glasses are also being employed, which is predicted to stimulate market growth as demand for luxurious & comfortable vehicles develops. Furthermore, global urbanization, industrialization, and economic expansion are raising the demand for luxury vehicles, which is, in turn, raising the need for automotive glass.



Market Restraining Factors



Fluctuating prices of raw materials



The market is incredibly reliant on various raw commodities, including limestone, silica, soda ash, and natural gas. As a result, fluctuating raw material prices can significantly impact the market. For instance, silica prices, which comprise the majority of automotive glass, have fluctuated in recent years due to variables such as shifting supply and demand, shifting production costs, and geopolitical reasons. As a result, automotive glass prices have fluctuated due to this instability, posing problems for manufacturers’ pricing tactics. In light of this, the fluctuating prices of raw materials may hinder the growth of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into laminated, and tempered. In 2022, the laminated segment held the highest revenue share in the market. A PVB layer is positioned between two glass layers to form the structure. Sunroofs are another use where it is chosen, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion. All panoramic sunroof vehicles produced by brands like Ferrari, Tesla, and Volvo use laminated glass.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is fragmented into windshield, sidelite, sunroof, and backlite. In 2022, the sidelight segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market procured a promising growth rate in the market. The sidelines or side windows of cars have been made with tempered glass by automotive manufacturers for a number of years. In the upcoming years, market growth is predicted to be fueled by the increased use of tempered automotive glass in sidelites, especially in the aftermarket. The rise in glass used in the automotive aftermarket is primarily due to an increase in traffic accidents.



Vehicle Type Outlook



On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to an increase in transportation and building projects. Because of this, automakers are forced to boost output to meet the escalating demand. Furthermore, because larger cars generate higher profit margins for manufacturers and dealers due to higher list prices, the automotive industry intends to boost the production of commercial vehicles. In light of this, it is projected that expanded commercial vehicle manufacturing will offer lucrative prospects for the market in the years to come.



End User Outlook



By end user, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. In 2022, the OEM segment registered the maximum revenue share in the market. The automobile industry’s growth is stagnating, but demand for electric vehicles is growing as consumers become more mindful of gasoline emissions and governments adopt measures that will help electric vehicles become the preferred option. The need for automotive glass will increase as the market penetration of electric vehicles increases.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Due to the region’s strong economic growth, increased disposable income, and consequent rise in demand for commercial cars, this is understandable. The region’s market is expanding due to increased investments in the automotive sector. Customer demands for car comfort, safety, and aesthetics have changed recently, particularly in nations like China and India. Due to shifting consumer lifestyles and increased disposable money, Asia Pacific has seen significant demand for luxury vehicles.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AGC, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Saint-Gobain Group, Magna International, Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Corporation (Koch Industries), Webasto Group and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Glass Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2023: AGC signed a collaboration with Saint-Gobain, a company engaged in the business of production and distribution of construction materials along with glass. This collaboration is aimed at laying out the design of a pilot breakthrough flat glass line which would significantly decrease its CO2 emissions. This would help industrial flat glass lines to be more efficient as compared to gas solutions and greatly benefit the customers.



Jan-2023: Corning Incorporated signed a collaboration with PGT Innovations, a market leader in high-performance windows and doors to manufacture next-generation glass technology. In this collaboration, Corning Incorporated would offer its technology to the window industry which would help in producing products that are more sustainable and energy efficient.



May-2022: Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. signed a collaboration with SYP Kangqiao Autoglass Co., Ltd, a Chinese automotive glass manufacturer. This collaboration is aimed to work together and increase SYP Automotive’s automotive processing business in China by escalating its ability to satisfy increasingly complex demands for glazing solutions and meet the expectations of global automakers. Furthermore, it would help Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. to build up the ability to meet the growing demand of customers.



Mar-2022: AGC Glass Europe entered into a partnership with Arino Duglass, a Spanish designer, manufacturer, and distributor of glass. The partnership aims to enlarge the production capacity and guarantee on-time deliveries to customers of Clara all glass windows, a window which constitutes only glass.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2023: Magna International, Inc. has launched its ClearView™ vision technology on Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks, which are designed to make vehicles safer and smarter. This new ClearView™ system includes an interior rear-view video mirror, exterior mirrors with integrated cameras, and a center high-mounted stop lamp camera along with an additional trailer camera to help with smooth towing. It also helps in reducing blind spots and provides clear visibility which consequently reduces accidents.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2023: Saint-Gobain took over Twiga Fiberglass Ltd, a company engaged in making glass wool, based out of Uttar Pradesh. This step would help Saint-Gobain to strengthen its position in interior and façade solutions in India.



Apr-2023: Saint-Gobain acquired France Pare-Brise, France’s second-largest franchise network for automotive glass repair and replacement. This acquisition would help to make the company’s position in the fitting market in Europe stronger.



Aug-2022: Webasto took over Carlex Glass Luxembourg SA, a comprehensive fabrication facility involved in the making of standard and advanced automotive glazing products along with new lightweight glass roof systems. This acquisition would help Webasto in making the competitiveness of its top-selling business unit stronger.



Apr-2022: Corning Incorporated took over Saint-Gobain’s Shielding and Optics business unit. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. This acquisition includes acquiring of Saint-Gobain Sovis radiation shielding and optics business in France along with Hot Cell Services, in Washington, U.S. It would give Corning Incorporated a chance to get more market opportunities, to expand its current radiation shielding business and help with manufacturing and supplying of medical shielding applications, optical components along with nuclear-powered products.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Laminated



• Tempered



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars



• Commercial Vehicles



By End User



• Original Equipment Manufacturer



• Aftermarket



By Application



• Windshield



• Sidelite



• Sunroof



• Backlite



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AGC, Inc.



• Corning Incorporated



• Saint-Gobain Group



• Magna International, Inc.



• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.



• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited



• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.



• Guardian Industries Corporation (Koch Industries)



• Webasto Group



• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.



