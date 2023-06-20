The Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market size is expected to reach $17.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469084/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing demand for numerous consumer electronics, rising demand for AC-DC power supply adapters in medical equipment, and increasing use of alternatives and standardized adapters.



Globally, the average person’s income is rising, enabling them to spend more on real estate as well as furnish their houses with cutting-edge technology. This has led to an increasing use of smart devices in homes. As a result, product consumption is projected to rise as more cutting-edge household items hit the market. The use of AC-DC power supply adapters in various medical equipment is increasing. The market players now have prospects for growth due to technological developments in medical equipment. For example, an extremely low DC or AC source is needed to operate the latest miniature medical devices, which are still being developed.



However, USB power delivery is a fast-charging standard that allows devices to receive higher power levels through USB ports. This standard enables devices to be charged directly through USB connections without needing AC-DC power supply adapters. Likewise, adopting wireless charging technology can reduce the reliance on these adapters. Therefore, this factor may limit the market’s future growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is categorized into AC-DC wall power adapter and AC-DC external plug-in power adapter. The AC-DC external plug-in power adapter segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. An electrical device known as an AC-DC external plug-in power adapter converts AC to DC, typically for the purpose of powering electronic equipment. It is made up of a DC socket, an AC plug, and an electrical cord. The "wall wart" style of AC-DC external plug-in power supply adapter is the type that is most frequently used.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is divided into home appliances, computer & laptops, mobile phones & wearable, electronics, automotive, and others. The mobile phones and wearable segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. In order to power mobile phones as well as wearable technology, AC-DC power supply adapters are needed. The power adapter changes the outlet’s AC electricity into the DC power the wearable or mobile device needs. Additionally, the adapter controls the voltage to the appropriate level for the gadget. The mobile phone and wearable devices couldn’t work without a power adaptor. As the use of these devices is increasing, it is boosting the growth of the segment.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical & healthcare, military & aerospace, industrial, and others (food & beverages). The consumer electronics segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. There are numerous varieties of AC-DC power supply adapters on the market. Some of these power supply adapters are used to power home entertainment equipment, including televisions, DVD players, and gaming consoles. Increasing urbanization has led to a rise in the need for home appliances. Many consumers electronic products have become a standard necessity in households nowadays. Therefore, as the demand for such products is increasing, it is augmenting the development of the market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region recorded the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The AC-DC power adapter supply market continues to be significantly dominated by Asia Pacific, particularly China. The expansion of the market in this region is being driven by major organizations as well as government institutions in the region that have invested a large number of resources in the creation of improved portable gadgets. Additionally, the significant consumer base that the region holds provides immeasurable growth prospects for the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Ametek, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Fortive Corporation (Tektronix, Inc.), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, B&K Precision Corporation, ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD., Chroma ATE Inc., and Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Mobile Phones & Wearable



• Computer & Laptops



• Home Appliances



• Electronics



• Automotive



• Others



By Type



• AC-DC Wall Power Adapter



• AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter



By Vertical



• Consumer Electronics



• Telecommunications



• Industrial



• Medical & Healthcare



• Military & Aerospace



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Ametek, Inc.



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• Fortive Corporation (Tektronix, Inc.)



• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



• B&K Precision Corporation



• ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.



• Chroma ATE Inc.



• Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________