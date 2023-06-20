The Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market size is expected to reach $83 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Technology, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469083/?utm_source=GNW

For example, the Indian government invested a large amount of money to create 100 smart cities from existing ones. The United States government also pledged to invest in technology for smart cities in 2016. It is therefore expected that smart city projects will aid in the growth of the IoT industry in these locations. The creation and application of technology for smart cities can benefit greatly from using 3D IC packaging. These systems and devices can be made smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient by utilizing 3D IC packaging. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing demand for gaming devices and consumer electronics, growing industry-wide use of semiconductor devices, and higher level of integration-related thermal problems along with reliability challenges.



E-book readers, tablet computers, gaming devices, 3D smart glass, virtual reality, and augmented reality goods are just a few examples of the many new types of consumer electronics that are becoming available on the market due to recent developments in technology. Therefore, the rapidly increasing demand for these ICs is aiding in expanding the market throughout the forecast period. Advanced semiconductor devices are required to offer a variety of new capabilities due to rising digitization, expanding patterns of remote operations, and remote work. Therefore, all these elements are developing the market. However, High-density multi-level assembly per unit footprint is offered by 3D IC. This is appealing for numerous applications where downsizing is required, but it also poses problems for thermal management because increasing integration raises the on-chip temperature. Hence, all these elements may lead to slowed market growth.



Packaging Technology Outlook



Based on packaging technology, the market is characterized into 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP), 3D through-silicon via (TSV), and 2.5D. The 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP) segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. 3D WLCSP is one of the most compact package options, offering greater functionality and better thermal performance in most PCBs or printed circuit boards. Using polymers that can withstand high temperatures, 3D WLCSP offers a simplified process architecture for producing 3D ICs, overcoming the thermal issue.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, and others. The MEMS/sensors segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Microactuators, microsensors, and microelectronics are the functional parts of MEMS. Among other things, MEMS’ cutting-edge components include gyroscopes, digital compasses, accelerometers, inertial modules, humidity sensors, microphones, pressure sensors, and smart sensors. All of these components and sensors must have a structure that has been reduced in size.



End User Outlook



By end user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, automotive, military & aerospace, medical devices, and others. The telecommunications segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. 3D ICs and 2.5D ICs offer significant benefits for telecommunications applications, including higher performance, lower power consumption, space savings, improved thermal performance, and better signal integrity. These advantages make them an attractive option for telecommunication device designers and manufacturers. 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging enable the integration of multiple components in a smaller form factor, making them ideal for applications where space is limited, such as in mobile devices.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment recorded the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to its wide range of consumer electronics uses, the Asia Pacific region is among the major markets. This is mostly due to the region’s dense population, which makes it the four primary region with the highest potential market. Additionally, advancements and expansion of telecommunication and automotive sectors are also increasingly using ICs.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corporation, ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.), Amkor Technology, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., JCET Group, Powertech Technology, Inc. and United Microelectronics Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Packaging Technology



• 2.5D



• 3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP)



• 3D Through-silicon via (TSV)



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Military & Aerospace



• Telecommunications



• Medical Devices & Others



By Application



• Memory



• Imaging & Optoelectronics



• MEMS/Sensors



• Logic



• LED



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o Taiwan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited



• Intel Corporation



• ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Amkor Technology, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• JCET Group



• Powertech Technology, Inc.



• United Microelectronics Corporation



