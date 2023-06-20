New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468737/?utm_source=GNW

Global urea capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 234.41 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 298.85 mtpa in 2030. Around 75 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Former Soviet Union and Middle East. Among countries, Iran is expected to lead urea capacity growth by 2030, followed by Russia and India. Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant, Turkmenhimiya and Reliance Industries Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global urea capacity outlook by region

- Urea planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major urea producers globally

- Global urea capital expenditure outlook by region



Reasons to Buy

- Understand key trends in the global urea industry

- Identify opportunities in the global urea industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

- Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________