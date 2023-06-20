LEDVANCE Announces North American Charging Standard (NACS) Support for its PHASE EV EVSE Charging Equipment

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada and PHASE EV EVSE solutions in the US announce today that it will soon incorporate North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector solutions in addition to the currently offered J1772 connectors in its EVSE and Charging equipment portfolio.



LEDVANCE strives to offer charging solution options to ensure drivers accessible, reliable and consistent vehicle charging experiences.

“As automakers increasingly adopt the NACS Standard in their current and upcoming vehicles; adding NACS connector support is a logical extension of the PHASE EV portfolio strategy as we continue to offer our customers flexible options to charge their vehicles now and into the future.” – Jonathan Lubeck – CEO - LEDVANCE LLC.

Today’s announcement follows other recent innovative launches from LEDVANCE including:

LEDVANCE PHASE EV Charger, is the ultimate solution for a wide range of target markets, from office and commercial spaces to parking facilities, municipal and campus areas, hotels, multi-unit dwellings, gas stations, and any destination with charging needs. With its advanced features such as multi-station management, RFID access, and customizable charging costs, our charger can be used as a powerful sales tool to attract customers and grow your business.

LEDVANCE LINK™ , a contractor-friendly, wirelessly connected, indoor/outdoor lighting solution that is simple, flexible, and cost-effective with easy-to-deploy LEDVANCE LINK Bluetooth Mesh technology, and

, a contractor-friendly, wirelessly connected, indoor/outdoor lighting solution that is simple, flexible, and cost-effective with easy-to-deploy LEDVANCE LINK Bluetooth Mesh technology, and the award-winning LEDVANCE tapTronic™ Field-Programmable LED Drivers , the first broad portfolio of 100% field-programmable LED drivers that come with the latest data transfer communication interface; cover various wattages within each of the compact, linear, and outdoor model series; are more customizable where others are limited or restrictive; and are field-programmable via a free app available on both the Google Play and Apple (Exclusive) App Stores.



For the latest on LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50b8ba6c-58ce-4fdd-ab20-c25086fc676b