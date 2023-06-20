21_2023 Green Hydrogen Systems - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement 21/2023

Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 20 June 2023 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 55 of the Danish Companies Act and section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

Purchase of subscription rights in return for a corresponding reduction in shares and voting rights , so that ATP will have an unchanged share of ownership after completion of the capital increase.

ATP has reduced its holding of shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S. Proceeds from the sale of shares have been used for a corresponding purchase of subscription rights to subscribe for shares in the Company as part of current capital increase process.

After completion of the capital increase process, ATP will have a share of ownership of at least 5.99%, corresponding to the share of ownership on 14 June, which is the day before the subscription rights lapsed.

The primary purpose of the exchange is to contribute to securing largest possible proceeds from the capital increase.

From 16 June, ATP owns 4.88% of the shares and voting rights corresponding to 4,073,000 shares at a nominal value of DKK 1.00 each.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of Investor Relations, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Jesper Buhl, Head of Public Affairs and Media Relations, +45 5351 5295, jbu@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

